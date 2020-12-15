Parti Quebecois MNA arrested for sexual assault allegations

Harold LeBel, a Parti Quebecois Member of National Assembly (MNA) has been removed from caucus pending a police investigation, following his arrest on allegations of sexual assault. The member for Rimouski was detained by officers on Tuesday morning.

Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon was shocked at the news, saying that “all sexual violence must be confronted with force. No one is above the law.”

“The reasons that are mentioned for that arrest are taken very seriously by our organization,” Plamondon added.

Although police have not made any mentions of who LeBel's alleged victim may be, Quebec news outlet TVA reported that the victim is another MNA.

The @partiquebecois has kicked Harold Lebel out of its caucus after police arrested the MNA for allegations of sexual assault. Party leader, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, says he is shocked. pic.twitter.com/8KxUQQiifD — Jay Turnbull (@TurnbullJay) December 15, 2020

LeBel, who is the PQ's spokesperson for employment, social solidarity, the fight against poverty and independent community action, was recently praised by his fellow MNAs in a report assessing provincial politicians' performance in La Presse last week.

In that report, Liberal MNA Paule Robitaille, who was runner-up to LeBel as the province's “best team player,” described the 58-year-old LeBel as “a model” for his fellow politicians, according to the Montreal Gazette.