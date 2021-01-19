Ezra watches Passion of the Christ, calls out Canada's churches for shutting down

By Rebel News YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on YouTube every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

In this clip from a recent Rebel News Daily livestream, Ezra Levant talks about Mel Gibson's Passion of the Christ and calls out Canada's churches for rolling over in the face of persecution.

Make sure to SUBSCRIBE to Rebel News on YouTube, and don't forget to subscribe to our NEW highlight channel: Rebel News Clips!

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about martyrdom and the persecution of Christians:

“...it's a horrifically bloody movie. It's very hard to watch. Also, I think at the time, it was the most successful R-rated movie in history. People just wanted to see a Christian story told from a Christian point of view, not an anti-Christian point of view. “But the reason I mention that, besides the fact that I just watched that movie, is — this lockdown is nothing compared to what the Church has faced before. Nothing compared to what the Church is facing today in Iraq, China, Nigeria... Christians are being murdered.”

SUBSCRIBE to Rebel News on YouTube to never miss our weekday livestreams, and please make sure to check out our NEW highlight channel: Rebel News Clips!