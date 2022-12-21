Pastor Artur Pawlowski Court Update: Interview with Lawyer Sarah Miller

E-transfer (Canada):

Another huge win in court for Calgary's local Pastor, Artur Pawlowski with four more charges tossed out with the support of you at home.

On December 16, 2022, at the Calgary Court of Kings bench here in Alberta, Artur's charge for allegedly having "violated" the Calgary Public Health Act on December 13, and 20 of 2020 - the time of the unscientific draconian COVID mandates and restrictions - have been stayed.

Despite Artur's previous charges having been thrown out, the crown continues its futile charade of trying to cast this man of God in the same corroded artery as actual criminals - and it's proven to be nothing more but a massive waste of time, and provincial resources from the start of these groundless charges.

On October 11, 2022, Artur's previous charges for one account of trespassing, and failing to wear a mask contrary to the bylaw at the time while attempting to pick up his mail from his local Shoppers Drug Mart, were also stayed. In addition to this, Artur was found not guilty for the alleged cause of disturbance charge as well.

Fast forward to December 16, 2022, after the court was adjourned for the day, defence lawyer representing Pastor Artur, Sarah Miller of JSS Barristers joined me for an interview to give a more in-depth breakdown of the days court proceedings and provided more context for Artur's most important court date to come on February second and third, in Lethbridge, Alberta.

Artur may have won this battle, but the war isn't over yet as we near Artur's most important court date, which could determine if Pastor Artur will be thrown in prison for delivering a sermon to the peaceful protesters apart of the infamous Coutts Blockade.

Artur needs your help in fighting this unjust legal battle. Go to SaveArtur.com to donate to his defence fund, and help fight back against pastor-prosecuting governments.