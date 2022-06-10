WATCH: Pastor Artur Pawlowski prosecuted for feeding homeless

E-transfer (Canada):

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by Rebel News' Selene Galas to discuss the prosecution of Pastor Artur Pawlowski, who is being put through the legal wringer for his decision to provide food to some of Calgary's most vulnerable unhoused residents.

Selene was in court this week, viewing the proceedings and live-tweeting what she was witnessing. This specific prosecution stems from an incident in 2020, during which Calgary police clamped down on the Pastor's efforts to feed the homeless, citing public health restrictions and accusing him of holding a private 'Christian' event.

As stated by Selene: "All eight of them (witnesses) agreed that no one was turned away. They have no evidence to provide as to who was invited."

To see the full legal saga of Pastor Artur Pawlowski, and to help support his defence, visit SaveArtur.com.

