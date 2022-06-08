LIVE TWEETS: Day 3 of Pastor Artur's feeding the homeless court hearing

Selene Galas is covering the third day of the case against Pastor Artur Pawlowski for feeding the homeless, allegedly violating lockdown orders in Calgary.

  • By Rebel News
  • June 08, 2022
  • News
LIVE TWEETS: Day 3 of Pastor Artur's feeding the homeless court hearing
Remove Ads

Pastor Artur Pawlowski is entering his second day of a three day trial for allegedly violating public health restrictions in December 2020. Back then, Calgary police put an end to Pawlowski's efforts to feed the homeless.

To see the full saga of Pastor Artur Pawlowski, and to help support his legal defence, visit SaveArtur.com.

Selene Galas will be live tweeting the hearing as it happens.

Alberta Canada Pastor Artur Pawlowski news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Save Artur Donation

DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski

30152 Donors
Goal: 40000 Donors

Donate

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.