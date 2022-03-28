Pastor Artur Pawlowski wins bail appeal after nearly 50 days in jail

By Natasha Biase DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 28939 Donors

Pastor Artur Pawlowski has been granted bail with strict conditions relating back to charges that have seen him incarcerated for nearly 50 consecutive days after Sarah Miller, his legal counsel, successfully appealed his original denial of bail.

While the judge overseeing the appeal has ruled that Artur can be granted bail on his mischief and Critical Infrastructure Defence Act charges, there are still existing matters corresponding to criminal contempt of court and trespassing charges which must be addressed before Artur will be released from incarceration.

Additionally, there is a pending matter relating to Pastor Artur’s attendance at an outdoor protest at which he was unmasked, and despite him being outdoors, this technically violated an existing health-order at the time. As a result, the prosecution is arguing that this consisted of an additional breach of probation on some of the sanctions stemming back to Artur’s original charges.

There is a publication ban in effect on the details of the court proceedings so we are limited in what we can disclose, but you can listen to the pre-ruling update with Artur’s lawyer and learn more about the publication ban here.

You can also expect a legal update from Sarah Miller early next week in which we will recap the successful appeal in as much detail as possible and to discuss next steps required to get Artur home to his family.

In this exclusive interview I joined Nathaniel Pawlowski, Artur’s son, to discuss this legal win, the family’s hopefulness that Artur will be home soon, and the sudden and unexplained transfer of his father from the Calgary Remand Centre to Edmonton’s Remand Centre late last week.

While this legal win certainly comes as a welcome shift from some of the troubling rulings the Pawlowskis have faced over these last two years, the family knows that Artur’s legal fight is only just beginning. If you want to make a tax-receipt eligible donation to help pay for Pastor Artur Pawlowski’s legal defence, you can do so at SaveArtur.com.