Pastor Derek Reimer loses appeal in harassment case over 90-second library exchange

Pastor Derek Reimer was back in court on May 9 to appeal his criminal harassment conviction, which stemmed from a short, 90-second conversation with a manager at Calgary's Saddletowne Library. Today, May 20, the judge dismissed the appeal, ruling that the trial court didn't make any legal errors.

The conviction came after Reimer confronted a library manager over a Drag Queen Story Hour event. Wearing a GoPro, he walked into the library, spoke to a few attendees, and eventually found the room where the event was taking place. He told the manager the program was "pervert grooming" and warned, "We're going to make your name public and hold you accountable." Security escorted him out peacefully.

Later, he posted the video online — along with the manager's name, workplace, and phone number — calling on viewers to voice their opposition. Only one person reportedly contacted her, but she testified that she became afraid of what might happen next. She shut down her social media accounts and said Reimer's words left her anxious and fearful.

The judge said Reimer's intent was clearly to intimidate and that his actions met the legal standard for criminal harassment. "Labelling her a child abuser and encouraging the public to go after her crosses the line," the judge said, adding that when you invite public intimidation, "you lose control."

At the time of the incident, Reimer was already under strict bail conditions from a separate case. He wasn't allowed to attend LGBTQ+ events or communicate with organizers without permission from his probation officer. But just five days after his release, he showed up at another library, this time at Country Hills, stood on the boulevard with a megaphone, and posted online encouraging protests.

The courts said Reimer's online posts and public presence were aimed at singling out the manager and pushing her to cancel the event.

Reimer, known for his street preaching and strong views, has faced several legal battles in recent years. Supporters say he's being punished for standing by his faith and speaking out in an effort to protect children.

Most recently, he was arrested again for allegedly breaching bail — this time for attending a church service outside the courthouse organized by his supporters before his hearing. He's currently back in the Calgary Remand Centre. The bail hearing will be held tomorrow for this case.

Supporters are continuing to raise funds for his legal defence.