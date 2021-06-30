RAW: Pastor James Coates shares prayer for jailed Pastor Tim Stephens
Pastor James Coates of GraceLife Church, who also spent time behind bars for keeping his church open without restrictions, was on hand at the rally outside the Calgary Remand Centre to support Pastor Tim Stephens.
Coates shared a brief sermon with the crowd, offering a prayer for Pastor Tim and for Canada as a whole, given the direction the country has been heading in recent times.
Independent MP Derek Sloan, as well as John Carpay, president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, both gave speeches at the event. Rebel News' Adam Soos also recapped the day in a report of his own.
Pastor Tim Stephens will remain in jail at the remand centre until a further decision is made at his next scheduled court appearance on July 12.
