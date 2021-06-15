Pastor Tim Stephens will remain in prison after refusing bail conditions for new charges

Pastor Tim Stephens will remain in jail for violating public health orders until at least June 28.

Although Stephens received a bail hearing Monday evening, he refused to sign his conditions of release that would require him to hold socially distant church services that comply with all the current health restrictions on places of worship. He remains in the Remand Centre in Calgary.

Stephens was arrested for the second time Monday afternoon in front of his wife and sobbing children by Calgary police on the controversial May 6 Court order issued by Justice Rooke on behalf of Alberta Health Services.

That order specifically names Chris Scott of the Whistle Stop and Glen Carritt, a mayoral candidate in Innisfail, along with anyone acting under their direction from promoting, organizing or attending illegal public gatherings. Stephens was not named in that order.

Rooke's order has also been used to facilitate the arrest of Pastor Art Pawlowski and his brother Dawid.

Stephens' church, Fairview Baptist, spent months under police surveillance for allegedly violating the public health orders before it was confiscated by the province two weeks ago.

Rebel News reporter Adam Soos and photographer Kian Simone were on hand at the Stephens' home when the police took the pastor into custody.

Stephens' wife, Raquel, posted a quote from a letter she received from her husband when he was arrested for the first time last month: