Pension CEO took home a seven-figure raise last year

John Graham, CEO of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, received a 24% increase in benefits last year, reaching $6.3 million.

“This is my fifth year as president and CEO during which global disruption has been a constant companion,” Graham wrote in the Board’s Annual Report. He claimed yesterday it was a "privilege" to lead the institution on behalf of workers.

The wealthy executive was appointed CEO of CPP Investments in 2021, with his compensation increasing by $1,251,575 (24%) year over year, reported Blacklock’s.

Graham received $6,296,596 in total direct compensation, including salary, awards, pension, and benefits, exceeding the salaries of the CBC president ($551,600), Bank of Canada governor ($544,000), and the Prime Minister ($421,600).

CEO at fed pension board pulled down 24% more last year for total $6.3M in benefits. Not a typo. $6,296,596.

In the most recent Annual Report, the chief executive affirmed the Board’s security, reporting a 9.3% annual return. The fund manages $714.4 billion and projects reaching $1 trillion by 2031.

“Reflecting on the past year, we once again navigated a complex global investing environment,” wrote Graham. “In 2024 nearly half the world’s population participated in national elections. At the same time ongoing global conflicts continued to heighten geopolitical tensions.”

“The Canadian economy experienced moderating inflation only to be disrupted by a trade dispute with our nation’s closest economic partner,” he continued. “Through all this volatility and uncertainty the Canada Pension Plan supported by a leading investment organization delivered on its purpose.”

The executive claims their portfolio remains “the envy of the world” and is a source of national pride.

The Canada Pension Plan holds 621,300 shares in Volkswagen partner and electric vehicle maker XPeng, based in Guangzhou, China. XPeng employees were accused of espionage after uploading Tesla source code. A corruption probe was just launched.



Is this what taxpayers are funding?

Last year, the Investment Board disclosed over $600 million in investments in China's electric vehicle sector, amid concerns of China flooding the market.

The CPP Board faced prior criticism for its $7.5 billion investment in Chinese companies, including coal mines, propaganda studios, and a solar firm linked to slave labour.

During his sole 2022 parliamentary hearing appearance, Graham informed the Commons finance committee of his commitment to fighting climate change, stating its significant importance to the board.

“We appointed our first chief sustainability officer who is now responsible for integrating an enterprise-wide approach to sustainable investing with a focus on climate change,” testified Graham, who cited the Board’s commitment to a “net-zero” investment portfolio by 2050.

“We will double investments in green and transition assets by 2030 as an initial step.”

Our CPP administrators have 83 billion invested in green energy and want 130 billion invested by 2030 and all investments by 2050. Current investments include solar and wind.



Our CPP administrators have 83 billion invested in green energy and want 130 billion invested by 2030 and all investments by 2050. Current investments include solar and wind.

Did you know CPP is buying carbon credits with our money? A company partnered with the Government of…

MPs have urged the Liberal government to disqualify investments into such companies. A committee report made several recommendations on pulling back to no avail.

The Board prioritizes maximum returns, as mandated by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Act.

There remains no legislative or regulatory provisions to dissuade investments into companies complicit in human rights abuses and other illicit activities.

The former Liberal government urged large pension funds to increase Canadian investments and disclose allocation details. Pension executives responded that insufficient large-scale domestic infrastructure was available for investment.

Canadian investments only total $114 billion, up from $83 billion over two years.