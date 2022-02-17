PETITION: Call on Canadian Parliamentarians to revoke the use of The Emergencies Act
Canadian parliamentarians must vote against the use of The Emergencies Act on the peaceful protesters in Ottawa.
On Monday, February 14, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time in Canadian history.
The decision was made in response to the ongoing blockades and protests against the government's COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.
This Act empowers law enforcement with the means to manage the Freedom Convoy protesters in Ottawa by whatever means possible and allows the federal government to override the provinces by authorizing special measures to ensure safety during "national emergencies".
Canada is not currently facing a national emergency. In fact, the Freedom Convoy has been nothing but peaceful since its conception.
Parliament still has the power to revoke this Act, so let's ensure they use their authority to rescind Trudeau's unprecedented abuse of power.
If you agree that Justin Trudeau has gone too far, please sign the petition on this page.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
Revoke The Emergencies Act!
22,093 signatures
Goal: 100,000 Signatures
