Pfizer sent ‘comic book consent form’ to test COVID jab on children

Controversial vaccine manufacturer Pfizer received consent for children under 16 to participate in a clinical trial on heart inflammation and the COVID jab.

According to the consent form from Phase 2/3 Obtaining Serum Samples for Potential Troponin I Testing, the Pfizer study would "collect blood samples for potential troponin I testing." Troponin I is a protein that enters the bloodstream following a cardiac event, including heart muscle inflammation (myocarditis) and heart lining (pericarditis), it says.

As part of the study, participants aged 5-11 would receive either an active vaccine or placebo, whereas everyone else under 16 would get the COVID jab — the target age. Those 12 and up received a ten-page consent form that included a detailed preamble, while Pfizer made an eight-page comic book for children between five and 11 years old.

It stipulates those cardiac events occurred for some recipients of BNT162b2, the Pfizer COVID jab, especially fully vaccinated males under 30 years of age.

"Symptoms include Chest pain, shortness of breath, or feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering or pounding heart," reads the 28-page document. "As a precaution, you should seek medical attention right away if your child has any of those symptoms after receiving the vaccine."

Pfizer reiterated the chance of contracting myocarditis or pericarditis is "very low."

As reported by the Western Standard, the form also alleged the vaccine "could make a later COVID-19 illness more severe."

"Depending on your child’s age, mental status and local laws, the study team may need to verify your child’s agreement to participate in this study," the document explained.

"Depending on local law and your child’s age, your child’s permission may be required for the study team to share some of their test results with you," it added.