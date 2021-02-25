Picking on Christians

By Rebel News YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on YouTube every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

In this clip from a recent livestream, Ezra Levant talked about a theme he's noticed throughout the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“Imagine saying you can only have ten people in that entire room. The lockdownists believe in that. “But let's say you believe in something higher than lockdownism. “Let's say you believe in a religion besides lockdownism... you have that belief, so you haven't fully succumbed to the superstitions of lockdownism. “Let's say you actually enjoy going to church, learn something from it -- and maybe feel something from it. Religious, spiritual, emotional. Maybe you just like seeing other people in a non-work environment. People hopefully that don't have their cell phones out, maybe singing along, praying along, listening to each other, getting a little encouraging words from the priest at the front. “And only ten of you are allowed, but if you go watch the latest Hollywood flick, 250 of you are allowed.”

