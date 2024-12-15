PM and Wong BOOED as community calls for REAL action on antisemitism

A Sydney rally calling on the Australian government to take stronger action on rising antisemitism draws thousands.

Rebel News
  December 15, 2024   |   News

A large crowd gathered in Sydney's CBD on Sunday, calling for urgent measures to address rising antisemitism in Australia. The "Enough is Enough" protest attracted around 3,000 people who voiced their frustration with the government's response to the issue.

The protesters made their discontent clear, with signs displaying messages like "Leadership fails, hate prevails!" and "Action against anti-Semitism NOW!". Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong were among the targets of the crowd’s criticism, with signs reading "Albo the world is watching" and "Penny Wrong". Both leaders were greeted with boos as they were confronted by protesters demanding stronger action.

One sign referenced the firebombing of the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne, with the message: "How can you sleep when your synagogues are burning."

Hagit Ashual, from the advocacy group Together with Israel, spoke passionately to the crowd, highlighting the 14-month wait for government action following a rise in antisemitism sparked by the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. "We are here because we have reached a tipping point as resilient people," Ashual said. "We are here to demand that our government take strong measures to stop anti-Semitism and bring back peace to our streets."

Ashual also sent a direct message to Albanese, urging him to act decisively. "We need you to take a no tolerance approach to antisemitism, hatred, and violent speech in our streets … that time to act is now," she said.

Rabbi Benjamin Elton of The Great Synagogue also spoke at the rally, stressing that Australia was at a "tipping point". He warned, "Now is the time to take a stance, because all of Australia is going to suffer if Jews or Christians or Muslims or anyone else cannot assemble in their places of worship in freedom and in safety, and with an understanding that we respect each other."

The protest followed an antisemitic attack in Sydney's Woollahra, where graffiti reading "kill Israiel" and "death 2 Israiel" was sprayed on properties, and a Toyota Corolla was firebombed. Albanese condemned the attack, calling it an "outrage" and declaring there was "no place for hatred or antisemitism in our community."

