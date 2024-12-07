FULL REPORT: The SHOCKING truth about the synagogue firebombing

Avi Yemini asks politicians and police the hard questions and talks to the Melbourne Jewish communuity about the terrifying attack on the Adass Israel Synagogue.

Avi Yemini
  |   December 07, 2024

A devastating firebomb attack on the Adass Israel Synagogue in Ripponlea has sent shockwaves through Melbourne’s Jewish community, but what unfolded at the press conference following the blaze was equally shocking – the Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan dodging crucial questions on the government's handling of rising antisemitism.

The arson attack, which occurred early Thursday morning, saw firefighters battle the flames for over 45 minutes. The synagogue, a central hub for Melbourne’s Orthodox Jewish community, was targeted less than a week after anti-Israel protests had been staged outside various Jewish places of worship across the country.

At the press conference, I confronted Premier Allan over the government's failure to act on growing antisemitic sentiment across Victoria. Instead of directly addressing the growing concerns, Allan attempted to deflect responsibility and avoid tough questions on the issue.

I asked Allan why the Jewish community, who have faced increasing threats over the past year, should trust her government to keep them safe when they feel abandoned. Her response was to offer vague assurances in a word salad response, eerily similar to that of failed U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

I asked others, including Labor stalwart Bill Shorten, specifically about the government’s role in allowing antisemitic protests to escalate.

“I don’t think that’s fair,” he claimed in response to the suggestion that the government had failed to curb antisemitism, pointing to his support for the Jewish community. However, no concrete actions or plans were offered.

In fact, most in positions of authority who I challenged about the government's inaction, and whether they believed the state had lost control over the security of Jewish institutions, were visibly uncomfortable about the subject.

One of the most telling moments came when I asked Allan why she had not addressed the Jewish community's concerns earlier. “It took the burning of a synagogue for you to show up,” I pointed out, referencing how the Jewish community had been warning about the rising threat of antisemitism for over a year. Allan, however, failed to offer any explanation or acknowledge the legitimacy of these concerns.

Throughout the press conference, it was evident that Allan was more interested in managing the optics of the situation rather than taking responsibility for the escalating violence against the Jewish community. The Premier's behaviour stood in stark contrast to the gravity of the situation, as Jewish community leaders and worshippers gathered outside the synagogue, expressing their fear and disappointment.

The attack on Adass Israel Synagogue is just the latest in a series of incidents that have left Melbourne’s Jewish community on edge. Protesters have increasingly targeted synagogues and Jewish events in the state, while the government has been accused of failing to take decisive action to prevent such attacks.

As the investigation into the firebombing continues, it’s clear that the Jewish community has lost faith in the Premier's ability to address the growing threat.

Despite Allan’s attempts to avoid tough questions, one thing is clear: the community is demanding real answers and real action to ensure their safety, and for now, that remains conspicuously absent.

A community fundraiser has been launched to raise money to rebuild the Addas Israel Synagogue.

Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

