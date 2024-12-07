FULL REPORT: The SHOCKING truth about the synagogue firebombing

A devastating firebomb attack on the Adass Israel Synagogue in Ripponlea has sent shockwaves through Melbourne’s Jewish community, but what unfolded at the press conference following the blaze was equally shocking – the Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan dodging crucial questions on the government's handling of rising antisemitism.

The arson attack, which occurred early Thursday morning, saw firefighters battle the flames for over 45 minutes. The synagogue, a central hub for Melbourne’s Orthodox Jewish community, was targeted less than a week after anti-Israel protests had been staged outside various Jewish places of worship across the country.

Well done Avi! The hard questions need to be asked of any politician working for us…the public. Perfectly timed, legitimate questions. Bringing back the Mike Willesee days mate. Keep it up! https://t.co/VOOCSFLBtz — Sean Stone (@Chippyincharge) December 7, 2024

At the press conference, I confronted Premier Allan over the government's failure to act on growing antisemitic sentiment across Victoria. Instead of directly addressing the growing concerns, Allan attempted to deflect responsibility and avoid tough questions on the issue.

I asked Allan why the Jewish community, who have faced increasing threats over the past year, should trust her government to keep them safe when they feel abandoned. Her response was to offer vague assurances in a word salad response, eerily similar to that of failed U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

🚨 BUSTED: Avi Yemini's viral encounter catches media LYING to protect Premier



Rebel News reporter exposes mainstream journalists caught red-handed covering their tracks about what really happened at Premier Jacinta Allan's disastrous press conference. https://t.co/CLwCHGrMGS — Rebel News Australia (@RebelNews_AU) December 7, 2024

I asked others, including Labor stalwart Bill Shorten, specifically about the government’s role in allowing antisemitic protests to escalate.

“I don’t think that’s fair,” he claimed in response to the suggestion that the government had failed to curb antisemitism, pointing to his support for the Jewish community. However, no concrete actions or plans were offered.

In fact, most in positions of authority who I challenged about the government's inaction, and whether they believed the state had lost control over the security of Jewish institutions, were visibly uncomfortable about the subject.

So today the Herald Sun “state-approved journalists” claim that I began yelling at the Premier



The entire world can watch



I was polite



Jacinta Allan answered in Kamala Harris style a word salad which a community member reacted to in anger



You don't hate the media enough https://t.co/72eTSwoPUb pic.twitter.com/Oy9x76Y9J6 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) December 6, 2024

One of the most telling moments came when I asked Allan why she had not addressed the Jewish community's concerns earlier. “It took the burning of a synagogue for you to show up,” I pointed out, referencing how the Jewish community had been warning about the rising threat of antisemitism for over a year. Allan, however, failed to offer any explanation or acknowledge the legitimacy of these concerns.

Throughout the press conference, it was evident that Allan was more interested in managing the optics of the situation rather than taking responsibility for the escalating violence against the Jewish community. The Premier's behaviour stood in stark contrast to the gravity of the situation, as Jewish community leaders and worshippers gathered outside the synagogue, expressing their fear and disappointment.

$100,000 won’t rebuild it.

Call me crazy but I reckon if it was a mosque burned down the response would be ‘we will rebuild it and restore it to its former glory’. https://t.co/IH3nOejm4y — Peter Ford (@newmrpford) December 6, 2024

The attack on Adass Israel Synagogue is just the latest in a series of incidents that have left Melbourne’s Jewish community on edge. Protesters have increasingly targeted synagogues and Jewish events in the state, while the government has been accused of failing to take decisive action to prevent such attacks.

As the investigation into the firebombing continues, it’s clear that the Jewish community has lost faith in the Premier's ability to address the growing threat.

Despite Allan’s attempts to avoid tough questions, one thing is clear: the community is demanding real answers and real action to ensure their safety, and for now, that remains conspicuously absent.

A community fundraiser has been launched to raise money to rebuild the Addas Israel Synagogue.