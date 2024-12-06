BUSTED: Avi Yemini's viral encounter catches media LYING to protect Premier

A mainstream media outlet has been caught red-handed distorting the truth about a disastrous press conference involving Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan.

Melbourne legacy media outlet the Herald Sun initially reported that Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini had “yelled” at the Premier during her public appearance outside the Addas Israel Synagogue following a firebombing.

However, Yemini swiftly released a full video of the exchange, proving that he did nothing of the sort. Instead, he had asked tough, pointed questions regarding the state’s handling of antisemitism, particularly after the firebombing of the synagogue in Ripponlea.

So @theheraldsun has quietly updated their fake news after my entire encounter with the premier went viral



Thank goodness I filmed it all



Just imagine what lies they usually get away with



I'll give them until Monday to add an apology before I contact my lawyer pic.twitter.com/DAS70FcD4w — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) December 7, 2024

The Herald Sun's initial report suggested that the press conference was cut short by Yemini’s "yelling," but the video footage showed that Yemini was speaking calmly and professionally, doing what many mainstream journalists failed to do — hold the Premier accountable for her responses. In the video, Yemini is seen confronting Allan about her government's response to the rising threats against the Jewish community, but he was neither yelling nor being disruptive, as the Herald Sun suggested.

Hey @ReganHodge2 it was nice meeting you yesterday but why did you feel the need to lie about what actually happened in @theheraldsun today?



Luckily we captured the entire presser, and now the public can judge how full of shit you, @Carly__Douglas and Emma Sudano really are.



I… https://t.co/7ynlc7BWGG — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) December 6, 2024

After Yemini called out Herald Sun journalists Carly Douglas, Regan Hodge, and Emma Sudano for their inaccurate portrayal of the event, the paper quietly altered its report. The original story, which claimed that Yemini had “yelled,” was changed to describe the scene as a “heckling” incident by “Jewish community members,” with no apology issued for the earlier misrepresentation.

Avi doing an effective job to ask tough questions of the photo-op-seeking premier. Her robotic repetitive replies were pathetic. https://t.co/atoX5mHf0S — Rex Ahdar (@rjahdar) December 6, 2024

This incident highlights the critical role of independent media in ensuring the public gets an accurate account of events. Thanks to Yemini’s detailed video, the truth came to light, exposing how mainstream media outlets often spin narratives in a way that favours politicians like Allan.

Instead of portraying her as a victim, the truth revealed that Allan struggled to answer questions about the safety of the Jewish community, leaving many observers comparing her responses to the infamous “word-salad” answers of U.S. vice president Kamala Harris.

$100,000 won’t rebuild it.

Call me crazy but I reckon if it was a mosque burned down the response would be ‘we will rebuild it and restore it to its former glory’. https://t.co/IH3nOejm4y — Peter Ford (@newmrpford) December 6, 2024

The backlash over the misreporting underscores the need for alternative media voices, as they ensure that the public is not misled by mainstream outlets that are all too eager to protect political figures.