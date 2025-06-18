PM Carney and wife Diana pose for awkward photo op at G7 summit

Canada played host to the annual G7 summit this week, with world leaders gathering in picturesque Kananaskis, Alberta. While there, Prime Minister Mark Carney and his wife, Diana Fox Carney, posed for pictures in what became an awkward moment.

One Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle shared their thoughts on the cringeworthy photo op.

“This to me looks like the six-foot COVID protocol never ever, ever left their house,” quipped Lise. “These are not people that share an affectionate, loving relationship obviously,” she added.

But the physical distancing didn't just extend to the photo op. As Sheila pointed out, the Carneys, who obsess over net-zero policies, travelled in completely separate gas-guzzling SUVs before arriving at the same destination.

“You guys are trying to tax my SUV — you guys have two idling on the tarmac, and you can't even carpool to the exact same place,” she said. “Why? Are you guys going to fight over the radio? What's your problem?”