PM Carney and wife Diana pose for awkward photo op at G7 summit

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle react to an awkward moment during a photo op by Prime Minister Mark Carney and his wife, Diana Fox Carney during the G7 summit.

Livestream Clips
  |   June 18, 2025   |   Be the first to comment

Canada played host to the annual G7 summit this week, with world leaders gathering in picturesque Kananaskis, Alberta. While there, Prime Minister Mark Carney and his wife, Diana Fox Carney, posed for pictures in what became an awkward moment.

One Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle shared their thoughts on the cringeworthy photo op.

“This to me looks like the six-foot COVID protocol never ever, ever left their house,” quipped Lise. “These are not people that share an affectionate, loving relationship obviously,” she added.

But the physical distancing didn't just extend to the photo op. As Sheila pointed out, the Carneys, who obsess over net-zero policies, travelled in completely separate gas-guzzling SUVs before arriving at the same destination.

“You guys are trying to tax my SUV — you guys have two idling on the tarmac, and you can't even carpool to the exact same place,” she said. “Why? Are you guys going to fight over the radio? What's your problem?”

Please donate to support our independent coverage of the 2025 G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

Latest News

Help fund our independent coverage of the G7 Summit. We’re sleeping in tents in the mountain cold, uploading reports by Starlink, and driving hundreds of kilometers each day just to stay on top of the story. Your donation will go directly to supporting our legal battle for access, fuel and travel costs, camping gear, and the Starlink equipment we need to broadcast our reports. If you believe in fearless journalism that holds the global elite accountable — chip in now.

Amount
$
DONATE

Livestream Clips

Catch the most impactful clips from our daily news livestream, Rebel Roundup, featuring breaking stories, bold opinions, and exclusive insights from our top reporters. Stay informed and never miss a moment—watch now!

https://www.rebelnews.com/live

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.