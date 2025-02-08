Jordan Peterson calls out WEF takeover of Canada

Even during a trade war, Alberta and its western Canadian neighbours are told no on oil and gas.

"Fifty-three percent of the oil and gas in Quebec comes from Alberta and Saskatchewan, but the other 47% comes from the United States," said Rebel News chief editor Sheila Gunn Reid. "And so, if we ever end up in a trade war again—and I feel like we definitely will, as long as we have Liberals in Ottawa—they [will continue to] have a strong reliance on oil and gas [from] the United States, largely from fracking."

Québec refuses a west-to-east pipeline through its territory while importing $228 billion of foreign oil since 1988, of which the vast majority comes from the United States.

Adding insult to injury, the political establishment of La Belle province continues to ignore the plights of their people. Nearly eight in ten (74%) want more interprovincial oil and gas pipelines throughout Canada to reduce its reliance on the United States.

Gunn Reid says the reason for the anti-growth policies is Québec benefits from "humongous equalization payments ... off the hardworking backs of western Canadians." For the 2025/26 fiscal year, they will receive $13.6 billion for their troubles.

FLASHBACK: 2021 Poilievre murders Carney at Industry Committee. 🪓🪓🪓



Poilievre hammers Carney on his empire's reliance on Chinese-made solar panels linked to forced labour and slaves



Carney attacks ethical Canadian energy while benefiting from human rights abuses in China 🤨 pic.twitter.com/TTwWv2Z9oV — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 5, 2025

Political commentator Jordan Peterson earlier spoke out on the matter, condemning Laurentian Canada's morally obtuse "green agenda." He sympathized with Alberta, a free-market province held hostage by Québec.

He also called out central banker Mark Carney, a Liberal leadership hopeful who plots the destruction of Alberta’s economy. "Enough overt and covert attempts to destroy the basis of the economy of my fair and hard-working province."

"Enough pathetic celebrity-wannabe pandering to the international elites of Davos — and, for good measure, the utterly degenerate UN," he said of Laurentian Canada.

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre also called out Carney years ago for opposing pipelines in Canada, but not elsewhere. "I can tell you the people in Alberta would be ashamed ... that you would give billions of dollars [to build pipelines abroad] while not allowing Canadians to build pipelines here at home."