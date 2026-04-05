Poilievre calls high-speed rail plan a ‘Liberal land grab’

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre announces his opposition to the federal government’s proposed high-speed rail project, calling it a “Liberal land grab” that could put thousands of properties at risk.

Speaking at a rural press conference, Poilievre criticized the $90-billion Alto rail plan, which would link Toronto to Quebec City, arguing it threatens private property through expanded expropriation powers. The project would require a wide rail corridor cutting through farmland and rural communities, raising concerns among residents about losing land. He said, "Your property is not safe under this Liberal government."

Poilievre pledged that a Conservative government would cancel the project and restore stronger protections for property owners. “Property rights are human rights,” he said, accusing the Liberals of failing to defend those rights in recent legal decisions.

The proposed rail line, expected to carry millions of passengers annually, has already seen billions committed to planning and development without construction even on the horizon.

Some residents along the proposed route say they face years of uncertainty as the government finalizes the corridor, with fears their land could be expropriated.

The federal government has said the project would improve transportation and boost economic growth, but opposition continues to mount in affected communities.