Poilievre compares Carney gov't to Seinfeld: 'a big show about nothing'

Popular 90s sitcom Seinfeld made a name for itself on a simple premise: it's a show about nothing. That fundamental concept, said Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, holds true when it comes to Prime Minister Mark Carney's government.

Likening Carney and the Liberals to the show and one of its characters, Poilievre said Carney's “almost as busy and as useless as George Costanza. It has been a big show about nothing — nothing is getting done under Mark Carney, everything is getting worse.”

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Tamara Ugolini and Sheila Gunn Reid backed the Conservative leader's comments, criticizing the Carney government for failing to accomplish anything despite being elected in April.

“Carney campaigned on fighting back against Trump's tariffs, and here we are, nowhere further ahead,” said Tamara. “Now Carney's pivoted and said that Canada, we actually have a great deal. Our deal's worse and he is now trying to gaslight everyone into believing that we had a great deal all along, and so I guess he didn't even really need to campaign against Trump and being elbows up.”

As the post-election honeymoon wears off, “I think we're going to see the real Mark Carney, the Mark Carney of the United Nations, the Mark Carney of debanking and deinsuring oil and gas companies through GFANZ, the Mark Carney of Values,” Sheila said, drawing on the Liberal leader's former roles and beliefs.

Those in other parts of the world, particularly developing nations, “must be looking at Canada like we're crazy,” added Sheila.