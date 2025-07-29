🔴 LIVE: Poilievre faces off in Alberta byelection debate | Rebels React

Tune in at 6:45 p.m. MT (8:45 p.m. ET) and join Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle for special LIVE coverage of Alberta's byelection debate!

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Tonight, we're previewing, watching and reacting to the debate between Pierre Poilievre and his competitors as the Conservative leader looks to secure a seat in the House of Commons.

With controversy surrounding the number of candidates running in the Battle River—Crowfoot byelection, Poilievre will be taking on all challengers in one of Canada's friendliest ridings for Conservatives.

Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. MT (8:45 p.m. ET).

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and Lise will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube