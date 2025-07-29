🔴 LIVE: Poilievre faces off in Alberta byelection debate | Rebels React
Join Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle as they discuss, watch and review tonight's byelection debate in Alberta's Battle River—Crowfoot riding, where Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is looking to secure a seat in the House of Commons.
Tune in at 6:45 p.m. MT (8:45 p.m. ET) and join Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle for special LIVE coverage of Alberta's byelection debate!
Show Notes
Tonight, we're previewing, watching and reacting to the debate between Pierre Poilievre and his competitors as the Conservative leader looks to secure a seat in the House of Commons.
With controversy surrounding the number of candidates running in the Battle River—Crowfoot byelection, Poilievre will be taking on all challengers in one of Canada's friendliest ridings for Conservatives.
Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. MT (8:45 p.m. ET).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com
Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!
Sheila and Lise will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Anna Wiens commented 2025-07-29 20:43:02 -0400 FlagCom’on Batle River Crowfoot.!! Let’s go…Give Grant Abraham a Good listen… What have the conservatives done for you lately.?? Time for Real Truth Change! 😅