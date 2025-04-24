Poilievre vows to scrap EV mandate if elected

Pierre Poilievre promised Thursday morning to end Canada's electric vehicle (EV) mandate if the Conservatives form government.

The Liberal government currently mandates that 20% of new passenger vehicles sold in Canada be zero-emission by 2026, increasing to 60% by 2030 and 100% by 2035.

Despite EV sales rising from 3.1% in 2019 to 11.7% in 2023, the 2026 target was abandoned. Canada has sold or leased only 546,000 electric vehicles since the mandate began.

“This is Mark Carney’s vision for Canada—a country where you don’t get to choose what kind of car you drive, where prices on everything skyrocket to fund his radical ideology,” Poilievre told reporters in Halifax.

He asserted that the Liberals are imposing a tax on gas-powered vehicles.

The government plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The transportation sector, mainly passenger vehicles, accounts for a quarter of these emissions.

Poilievre didn't mention emissions reduction during his address, reported the Globe and Mail. The Conservative platform promotes clean Canadian manufacturing and production and exporting Canadian liquefied natural gas to lower global emissions.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has mandated that 60% of all new passenger vehicles sold by 2030 must be electric.



The cost of electric vehicles would need to plummet by 31% to meet his unrealistic sales targets.



READ by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/oizKh4rnne — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) August 30, 2024

Since October 2020, companies have invested $46 billion in Canadian EV projects, with governments promising $52 billion in subsidies and tax credits.

Due to limited allocated funds and decreasing consumer demand, proposed EV projects may be scaled back or cancelled, reported the Epoch Times, who compiled the updates on all Canadian projects.

Poilievre said Thursday that a Conservative government would uphold all existing agreements for EV and battery plant construction in Canada.

Blacklock's reported that EV sales have plummeted in recent years, making optimistic projections "a complete fantasy."

Canadian Taxpayer Federation: More than 60% of Canadians oppose electric vehicle mandate



'Even those who don’t drive should be concerned about the increased demand for electricity and how it will affect the cost of everything,' warned CTF's Kris Sims.



On this week's episode of… pic.twitter.com/vOKDIKloxG — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 6, 2024

Most Canadians (54%) oppose the federal mandate, according to a new Leger poll for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF). Only 36% support the ban.

“The poll makes it clear: Most Canadians oppose a government ban on gas and diesel vehicles,” said Carson Binda, B.C. Director. “This policy will drive up costs and take away Canadians’ ability to choose the vehicle that works best for them.”

The report "Electric Vehicle Availability Standard: Potential Impacts On Ownership Costs And Charger Supply" estimates that battery electric vehicle ownership costs must decrease 31% to meet EV targets.

According to a 2023 Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement, drivers face more than $17 billion in added costs from the mandate.

That counters claims from Minister Steven Guilbeault, who lauded the mandate’s cost-savings. “This will help Canadians with the cost of living,” he told reporters in 2023. “Once you drive a car off the lot the savings on fueling and maintenance costs are enormous.”

“Canadians deserve clarity from every party,” said Binda. “Will they back a costly mandate or will they respect taxpayers and protect Canadians’ freedom to choose their own vehicles?”

Auto industry representatives slam the Liberals' "Zero Emission Vehicle mandate."



"Instead of incorporating industry and expert input, the federal government relied on ill-conceived analysis from environmental groups posing as automotive experts." pic.twitter.com/yemsaFgK2D — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 14, 2025

Poilievre cited a CAA report Thursday that found cold weather reduced EV battery life by up to 39%, echoing concerns of EV owners.

High cost, range anxiety, cold weather performance, and lack of charging infrastructure are key factors influencing consumer behavior towards EVs since 2020, alongside rising interest rates and inflation.

“I have nothing against electric cars,” Poilievre clarified. “If you want one, buy one. Free choice.”

However, a Parliamentary Budget Officer report confirmed that most Canadians cannot afford EVs without government subsidies. Canadian automotive groups called for the mandate’s end months ago.

Poilievre adds the mandate will cause job losses at dealerships and called it a “direct hit to the autoworkers.”