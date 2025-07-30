Police make fresh arrest in SHOCKING Melbourne synagogue firebombing case

Victoria Police have arrested a 21-year-old man from Werribee, accusing him of igniting the firebomb that devastated the Adass Israel Synagogue in Ripponlea, Melbourne’s southeast. The firebombing shocked the city’s Jewish community and sparked a complex investigation led by counter-terrorism officers.

On Wednesday, police carried out raids at multiple locations across Melbourne, including Toorak, Point Cook, Airport West, Hadfield, Werribee, Weir Views and Coburg. Numerous electronic devices were seized for forensic examination as part of the inquiry.

“It will be alleged the man is one of three individuals who broke into the Ripponlea synagogue and set the fire,” Victoria Police said in a statement.

Deputy Commissioner Wendy Steendam described the arrest as a “huge development” in the investigation. “Today’s arrest is a demonstration of our ongoing efforts to hold those involved to account,” she said. Steendam confirmed two people have now been charged and indicated further arrests are expected. “What has also been clear to us throughout this investigation is that assistance from the public is absolutely crucial and without that assistance, the investigation would not be where it is today.”





Chief Commissioner Mike Bush spoke about the impact of the attack on the community, saying, “People deserve to be safe and feel safe, particularly when it comes to their places of worship. This is not negotiable in any way.” Bush reaffirmed the police commitment to “identifying all those who seek to cause this kind of fear and harm, and ensuring they are brought to justice.”

Senior police are scheduled to provide a media update on the investigation later Wednesday afternoon.

The synagogue firebombing occurred in the early hours of December 6, forcing worshippers to flee as the building was set ablaze. Investigators linked a vehicle used in the escape, a 2020 Volkswagen Golf, to a prior attack on the Lux nightclub and a drive-by shooting in Bundoora on the same night. Police previously arrested a man accused of stealing the getaway car.

The series of antisemitic attacks across Melbourne has deeply affected the Jewish community. Police claim significant progress has been made in recent weeks.