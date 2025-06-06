Police raid homes in probe of synagogue arson attack

Police investigating the firebombing of a Melbourne synagogue late last year have raided several homes across the city's northern suburbs as part of their ongoing counter-terrorism operation.

The Joint Counter-Terrorism Team, comprising detectives from Victoria Police and the Australian Federal Police, executed search warrants early Friday morning at a minimum of three properties linked to the December 2023 attack on the Adass Israel synagogue in Ripponlea.

No arrests were made during the raids.

Benjamin Klein, a board member of the Adass Israel synagogue, confirmed police briefed community leaders on the latest developments.

"They said no arrests have been made but they're very comfortable with how the investigation's proceeding," Klein said.

Klein added that the community remains resilient and is aiming to begin reconstruction of the synagogue as early as October.

The recent police activity follows the release of security footage showing the suspects behind the attack. The video depicts two individuals pouring liquid from jerry cans inside the synagogue before setting it alight, while a third person records the act.

Investigators believe the offenders used a stolen blue Volkswagen Golf sedan, which was also allegedly involved in other serious crimes, including an arson attack at Lux nightclub in South Yarra and an arson and shooting in Bundoora.

Two men from Pakenham, aged 21 and 22, were previously arrested in connection to the nightclub fire. However, police said there is no current evidence linking them to the synagogue arson.

The 22-year-old has since been charged with multiple offences, including criminal damage by fire, burglary, three counts of motor vehicle theft and various traffic violations.

Authorities had earlier confirmed that the same stolen vehicle was seen at the Ripponlea synagogue on the night of the attack.

The investigation remains ongoing.