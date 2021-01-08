Police union president defends Capitol protesters: “Very little destruction of property”

  • By Rebel News
  • January 08, 2021
Chicago Police Union president John Catanzara told Chicago-based NPR affiliate WBEZ that the pro-Trump protesters who broke into the Capitol on Wednesday were “very different than what happened across this country all summer long in democratic-ran cities and nobody had a problem with that.”

He continued his defence the demonstrators, saying that “there was no arson, there was no burning of anything, there was no looting, there was very little destruction of property.”

Catanzara also commented on the allegations of widespread voter fraud President Donald Trump has promoted, telling the station that he didn't “have any doubt that something shady happened in this election… You’re not going to convince me that that many people voted for Joe Biden. Never for the rest of my life will you ever convince me of that. But, again, it still comes down to proof.” 

In reference to the outbreaks of fights between Capitol police and Trump protesters, Catanzara also noted there was “no fights. There’s no, obviously, violence in this crowd. They pushed past security and made their way to the Senate chamber. Did they destroy anything when they were there? No.”

One Capitol police officer died of injuries sustained during the chaos on Wednesday, with the Capitol police reporting that the man "was injured while physically engaging with protesters," before subsequently returning “to his division office and [collapsing]," a statement said, as reported by ABC News.

A Trump-supporting 14-year-veteran of the U.S. Airforce, Ashli Babbitt, was shot and killed by an officer inside the Capitol building.

Three other attendees of the protest died of medical emergencies, according to D.C. police. 

When asked whether or not the people who stormed the Capitol were treasonous, Catanzara said “if the worst crime here is trespassing, so be it. But to call these people treasonous is beyond ridiculous and ignorant.”

