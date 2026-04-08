Poll claims majority of Canadians feel joining European Union is 'worth exploring'

On Tuesday's live stream, Lise Merle and Alexa Lavoie discussed a new poll from Spark Advocacy that reportedly shows over 50% of Canadians would consider joining the European Union.

CTV News reports that the poll included 4,000 respondents, and found that approximately 25% of Canadians thought it would be a good idea to join the EU.

Alexa rejected the findings, but noted that Prime Minister Mark Carney previously boasted that Canada is the "most European" of non-European countries.

On Canada potentially joining the EU, Alexa said, "no we are absolutely not." She added that "we know this is actually in the mind of Mark Carney, he already said that 'Canada is the most European of non-European countries."

"No we are not. And first of all, I'm not going to be ruled by unelected officials on my own soil. And the European Union is making all these crazy decisions, especially on immigration," she continued.

The poll was commissioned by Spark Advocacy, an organization that has advocated for closer transatlantic ties in the past. Canada already maintains strong trade relationships with several EU member states through existing agreements like CETA.

Carney previously dismissed the idea of Canada joining the EU last summer, saying he wants increased ties with Europe but not as an official member of the EU.