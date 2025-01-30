Poll: Majority of Canadians want carbon tax suspended as April 1 hike looms

A new Leger poll commissioned by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) reveals that 64% of Canadians want the federal government to immediately suspend the carbon tax—just weeks before it is set to increase from $80 to $95 per tonne on April 1.

“The poll results are crystal clear: the vast majority of Canadians want the government to immediately suspend the carbon tax,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director, urging Ottawa to act before more Canadians are hit with rising costs.

POLL: Nearly two-thirds of Canadians want the carbon tax suspended immediately.



Remove undecideds and 77% want carbon tax suspended now.



Canadians should not have to pay one more carbon tax bill.



The government can & should end the carbon tax TODAY.

Despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to prorogue Parliament, effectively delaying a possible election and buying time for the Liberals to find his replacement, the scheduled tax hike remains in place.

The survey also showed widespread support across party lines, with 67% of Liberals, 65% of New Democrats, and 64% of Bloc Québécois supporters in favour of suspending the tax.





Do you have a recent home heating bill for your natural gas or propane showing the carbon tax charge?



Can you post it here? (after removing your private information)



I'm using real life examples for my next column on the carbon tax



Let me know what region…

Both Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Liberal leadership contender Chrystia Freeland are pledging to scrap the tax, and pressure is mounting on Liberal frontrunner Mark Carney, a longtime pusher of a global carbon tax, to do the same.