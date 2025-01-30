Poll: Majority of Canadians want carbon tax suspended as April 1 hike looms

Canadians are resoundingly rejecting the Trudeau Liberals' "price on pollution" as the cost of living crisis grows.

Sheila Gunn Reid
A new Leger poll commissioned by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) reveals that 64% of Canadians want the federal government to immediately suspend the carbon tax—just weeks before it is set to increase from $80 to $95 per tonne on April 1.

“The poll results are crystal clear: the vast majority of Canadians want the government to immediately suspend the carbon tax,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director, urging Ottawa to act before more Canadians are hit with rising costs.

Despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to prorogue Parliament, effectively delaying a possible election and buying time for the Liberals to find his replacement, the scheduled tax hike remains in place.

The survey also showed widespread support across party lines, with 67% of Liberals, 65% of New Democrats, and 64% of Bloc Québécois supporters in favour of suspending the tax.

Both Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Liberal leadership contender Chrystia Freeland are pledging to scrap the tax, and pressure is mounting on Liberal frontrunner Mark Carney, a longtime pusher of a global carbon tax, to do the same.

