Poll says Canadians are fed up with Ottawa’s obsession over Trump
Three in five (61%) Canadians believe the government is overly focused on Trump, with 26% deeming it 'far too much.'
A new poll reveals 85% of Canadians are tired of the government and legacy media's focus on Donald Trump, believing domestic issues like housing, affordability, healthcare, and rising costs are far more critical.
Abacus Data's new survey, conducted from August 28 to September 2 among 1,500 Canadians, reveals their top concerns: cost of living, housing, and healthcare, five months into the Liberal government's term.
Three in five (61%) Canadians believe the government is overly focused on Trump, with 26% deeming it "far too much." Only 33% feel the attention is appropriate, reported Juno News.
📉 85% of Canadians say they’re tired of hearing about Donald Trump.— David Coletto 🇨🇦 (@DavidColetto) September 4, 2025
What they want? Leaders laser-focused on solving housing, healthcare, and rising costs.
New Abacus Data survey: https://t.co/UnO7mCGIbI pic.twitter.com/0bWyFHZhSo
“After a spring and summer of stability in public opinion, we may be seeing signs of fluidity in federal politics,” wrote Abacus Data CEO David Coletto in a statement.
Fear of Trump significantly influenced 60% of Liberal voters in April, yet a recent poll reveals a shift, with 69% now identifying domestic issues as the nation's most pressing concern. Younger Canadians (18-44) are particularly critical, with 70% sharing this view.
While the Carney government's approval remains strong, public concern over affordability persists, boosting the Conservatives. Seventy-two percent of Conservative voters prioritize domestic issues, compared to 50% of Liberal voters.
“The Carney government still enjoys a solid approval rating, … but public concern around affordability is persistent, and the Conservatives are clearly benefiting from that focus,” Coletto said.
“That’s not good news for the governing party, which … continues to face trust gaps [in] the economy, housing, and cost of living.”
GENERATION DIVIDES ON THE TOP ISSUES FACING CANADA— David Coletto 🇨🇦 (@DavidColetto) August 22, 2025
18 to 29 year olds:
Cost of living - 58%
Housing - 48% 🚨
Economy - 35%
Immigration - 26%
Job security/unemployment - 26% 🚨
60+
Cost of living - 57%
Trump - 56% 🚨
Healthcare 45% 🚨
Economy - 35%
Housing - 29%@abacusdataca…
Four in five (79%) anticipate domestic concerns (affordability, housing, healthcare, rising costs), not U.S. trade policies, will impact their families in the next two years.
Coletto suggests Poilievre's return to the House of Commons and current complex issues may shift public opinion further. “The political weather hasn’t turned, but the winds may be shifting,” wrote researchers.
A prior Abacus poll found only 35% of Canadians believe the country is headed in the right direction, with 47% feeling it's on the wrong track. It showed the Carney Liberals scored poorly on affordability and housing.
Global and U.S. outlooks are also negative (14% and 13% respectively) due to uncertainty and wariness toward U.S. leadership.
Canadians love Trump more than Trudeau: poll— Rebel News USA (@RebelNews_USA) December 9, 2024
Trudeau lags behind Trump in positive impressions among Canadian respondents, at 26% to 23%, with a whopping 86% wanting a change in government.https://t.co/siXw4xS5Rp
A December 2024 poll had then-President-elect Donald Trump ahead of Justin Trudeau on popularity, at 26% to 23%, respectively.
That sentiment held after Trump threatened 25% tariffs on Canadian imports should the federal government not address its porous borders.
Nearly half of Canadians (47%) doubt Prime Minister Mark Carney will secure a tariff-free deal with the U.S. Bloc Québécois voters are most pessimistic, with 71% sharing this view.
On August 22, he cancelled most U.S. counter-tariffs, except aluminum, steel, and vehicles and auto parts.
Trump continues to be widely disliked in Canada (74%), with a net unfavourability score of -61.
Alex Dhaliwal
Journalist and Writer
Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.
Help fund Alex's journalism!
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Peter Graf commented 2025-09-08 23:52:00 -0400 FlagExactly !! 100% !! As far as anything the Canadian Federal Gov’t or the MSM says, ’It’s all a freakin’ psy-op’ !! Don’t believe any of that BS !!
Canadians need to wake up! Canadians lag behind the Americans for many things including the ‘Woke up factor’! Haha! Not as in WOKE, but as in ‘Red-Pilled’ !! Wake the f*** up, Canada !!
In case you didn’t notice, Donald Trump is wearing a ‘White Hat’. He consistently sides on the ‘righteous side’ on the moral issues of the day.
If Canadians have a problem with Donald Trump due to tariffs, it should be known that the implementation of tariffs by any nation is a matter of national policy and there is no right or wrong to the matter, or, to say, ’it’s just business’. If any nation wishes to sell its national product at ‘such-and-such’ a price, that is their priority. It they are incorrect in their estimate, then the market will correct them. If not, then they have estimated the worth of their product correctly.
I would judge anger from Canadians toward America as it regards tariffs more of a matter of jealousy. Jealous that ‘we don’t have what they have’. Pure and simple. I would reference the 10 Commandments on that point !! Thanks, Moses !!
Canada has always been the ‘junior partner’ in the relationship. Period. If any one is offended by this statement, then you’re not living in reality. We all need to humble ourselves when confronted with the reality. In this sense, Doug Ford is a complete ass !!
-
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-09-08 22:27:31 -0400 FlagThe Liberals have long used faux patriotism (in the form of anti-Americanism) as a way of getting votes. This goes back to at least the days of PET. Unfortunately, there are enough voters in this country who’ll swallow it all without question.
-
Peter Graf commented 2025-09-08 22:26:17 -0400 FlagPublic Service Announcement 📢!!
Here is how to know if you have that DEADLY FREAKIN’ VIRUS 🦠!!!
No, not that one 😷, Dummy! The other one !! The Trump Derangement Syndrome Virus !!
Pfizer is overdue on a vaccine 💉for this one, unfortunately !! 🤣😂
https://x.com/TruthJasonLee/status/1964381189638394067
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-09-08 19:49:42 -0400 FlagMarx Carnage is doing all the wrong things. I’m glad in a way because people need to be convinced that he’s ripping them off. What a do-nothing PM he is for us who wanted Pierre Poilievre in power. And Liberals figure that government should do everything for us. That always fails. Pierre Poilievre’s policy of letting the free market build homes and pipelines is based in fact, not political ideology.