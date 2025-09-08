Poll says Canadians are fed up with Ottawa’s obsession over Trump

A new poll reveals 85% of Canadians are tired of the government and legacy media's focus on Donald Trump, believing domestic issues like housing, affordability, healthcare, and rising costs are far more critical.

Abacus Data's new survey, conducted from August 28 to September 2 among 1,500 Canadians, reveals their top concerns: cost of living, housing, and healthcare, five months into the Liberal government's term.

Three in five (61%) Canadians believe the government is overly focused on Trump, with 26% deeming it "far too much." Only 33% feel the attention is appropriate, reported Juno News.

📉 85% of Canadians say they’re tired of hearing about Donald Trump.



What they want? Leaders laser-focused on solving housing, healthcare, and rising costs.



New Abacus Data survey:

“After a spring and summer of stability in public opinion, we may be seeing signs of fluidity in federal politics,” wrote Abacus Data CEO David Coletto in a statement.

Fear of Trump significantly influenced 60% of Liberal voters in April, yet a recent poll reveals a shift, with 69% now identifying domestic issues as the nation's most pressing concern. Younger Canadians (18-44) are particularly critical, with 70% sharing this view.

While the Carney government's approval remains strong, public concern over affordability persists, boosting the Conservatives. Seventy-two percent of Conservative voters prioritize domestic issues, compared to 50% of Liberal voters.

“The Carney government still enjoys a solid approval rating, … but public concern around affordability is persistent, and the Conservatives are clearly benefiting from that focus,” Coletto said.

“That’s not good news for the governing party, which … continues to face trust gaps [in] the economy, housing, and cost of living.”

GENERATION DIVIDES ON THE TOP ISSUES FACING CANADA



18 to 29 year olds:

Cost of living - 58%

Housing - 48% 🚨

Economy - 35%

Immigration - 26%

Job security/unemployment - 26% 🚨



60+

Cost of living - 57%

Trump - 56% 🚨

Healthcare 45% 🚨

Economy - 35%

60+

Cost of living - 57%

Trump - 56%

Healthcare 45%

Economy - 35%

Housing - 29%

Four in five (79%) anticipate domestic concerns (affordability, housing, healthcare, rising costs), not U.S. trade policies, will impact their families in the next two years.

Coletto suggests Poilievre's return to the House of Commons and current complex issues may shift public opinion further. “The political weather hasn’t turned, but the winds may be shifting,” wrote researchers.

A prior Abacus poll found only 35% of Canadians believe the country is headed in the right direction, with 47% feeling it's on the wrong track. It showed the Carney Liberals scored poorly on affordability and housing.

Global and U.S. outlooks are also negative (14% and 13% respectively) due to uncertainty and wariness toward U.S. leadership.

A December 2024 poll had then-President-elect Donald Trump ahead of Justin Trudeau on popularity, at 26% to 23%, respectively.

That sentiment held after Trump threatened 25% tariffs on Canadian imports should the federal government not address its porous borders.

Nearly half of Canadians (47%) doubt Prime Minister Mark Carney will secure a tariff-free deal with the U.S. Bloc Québécois voters are most pessimistic, with 71% sharing this view.

On August 22, he cancelled most U.S. counter-tariffs, except aluminum, steel, and vehicles and auto parts.

Trump continues to be widely disliked in Canada (74%), with a net unfavourability score of -61.