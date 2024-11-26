Trump THREATENS 25% tariffs should Trudeau not fix border crisis, leaders react

President-elect Donald Trump has threatened Canada and neighbouring Mexico with crippling tariffs, should they not address their porous borders.

If both countries do not curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking into America, a 25% tariff on all their goods will be levied on January 20, 2025, his inauguration day, until the issues are resolved.

“This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem. We hereby demand that they use this power, and until such time that they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price!”

The looming sanctions sent the Canadian dollar spiraling downward, with the GDP expected to fall as much as 5%, according to economists.

Trudeau discusses his call with Trump after the President-elect said he would impose 25% tariffs on Canadian products over the porous border.



"It was a good call. This is something that we can do, laying out the facts, moving forward in constructive ways."… pic.twitter.com/9n4sQS8Crm — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 26, 2024

The ensuing chaos prompted several phone calls for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last night, including with Trump as well as the premiers of Ontario and Québec.

“We talked about some of the challenges that we can work on together,” Trudeau told reporters Tuesday morning, putting aside partisanship.

“That’s when I reached out immediately to Doug Ford that we would have a first minister’s meeting this week to talk about the United States, [as well as] with François Legault and some other premiers as well.”

“There's work to do but we know how to do it.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly reacts to Donald Trump announcing he plans to place 25% tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico if they don't stop the flow of illegal drugs and people into the U.S. https://t.co/vD78U502Po pic.twitter.com/Cg07vTHaNi — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 26, 2024

As reported by CBC News, Trudeau told Trump that Canada has addressed U.S. concerns in recent months by strengthening visa requirements on Mexicans, and reducing immigration targets.

Trying to defuse tensions, the prime minister clarified that less than 1% of border crossers entering the U.S. illegally came from Canada.

Tom Homan, Trump's incoming border czar, has repeatedly called out Canada for its porous border, which serves as an easy access point for illicit activity.

“The problem with the northern border is a huge national security issue,” Homan told True North this month, with particular emphasis on foreigners who sponsor terror.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently warned of tougher border measures with Canada after intercepting over 1,200 terror suspects attempting to cross the northern border since 2020. The agency urged Canada to implement required changes or face prompt consequences.

Examples include a foiled terrorist plot by Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a foreign student, who tried entering the U.S. in September to kill Jews.

"We need a plan. A plan to put Canada first": Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre responds to President-elect Donald Trump's threat to put 25% tariffs on all Canadian goods unless the border is secure.https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/zUxoelc9iV — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 26, 2024

Poilievre told reporters Tuesday that Trump’s tariff threat was “unjustified.”

“The United States is the greatest economic and military superpower in the history of the world and they are our neighbour,” he prefaced his remarks. “Combined trade with the US is 40% of our economy... it's teetering on the brink of collapse and now we face this renewed threat,” the Tory leader said, blaming Trudeau.

He noted Canada’s GDP has dropped more than any other G7 country since before the pandemic, with the most indebted households, who suffer the most from housing inflation.

That presumes Trudeau values lax immigration and drug laws more than trade. Does he?



It took Mexico a day to make their decision.



Are people-trafficking & drug-trafficking the hills for Trudeau to die on? Or, more accurately, for our economy to die on?



It's really an IQ test. https://t.co/PeMRA0K7Ls — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 26, 2024

Poilievre then pivoted to attack Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland, the deputy prime minister, who he claims were ‘surprised’ by the tariff announcement.

“Amazingly, everyone else knew something like this could be coming because President Trump had been talking about it for years on the campaign trail,” the MP said.

“Yet, 20 days ago, Chrystia Freeland said, ‘don't worry, Canada will be fine’. Apparently neither she nor Justin Trudeau were following what the incoming president was saying,” he continued. “And now we must take account and we must be honest with our unprecedented weakness.

"We need a plan — a plan to put Canada first on the economy and on security,” Poilievre said. "We need a prime minister with the backbone to stand up for this country."