Trudeau gov ‘confident’ about newcomer security checks despite recent terrorism arrests

The Trudeau government assured Canadians that newcomer security checks are absolutely reliable, despite the fact that three individuals have been arrested on terrorism charges in the past several months. “We are confident in our security screening,” Immigration Minister Marc Miller told the Commons public safety committee.

“Are you satisfied?” asked New Democrat MP Alistair MacGregor. “I am never satisfied,” replied Miller.

Members of Parliament are investigating how an Egyptian national named Ahmed Eldidi, 62, and his adult son Mostafa, 26, of Scarborough, Ontario cleared security checks. The pair were arrested July 28 by the RCMP on charges of plotting a “serious, violent attack” at an undisclosed Toronto location, according to police.

The elder Eldidi appeared in a 2015 ISIS torture video titled Deterring Spies, according to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). Eldidi was granted Canadian citizenship a mere two months before his arrest, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

RCMP announce more details on two men arrested for terrorism charges: Ahmad Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and Mostafa Eldidi, 26, are facing nine charges, including conspiracy to commit murder on behalf of ISIS.

Police say the men had an axe and machete as weapons.



Police say the men had an axe and machete as weapons. pic.twitter.com/3pfRIxCW5t — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 31, 2024

A third terror suspect, Pakistani national Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, was arrested September 4 in Ormstown, Quebec on charges of plotting the mass murder of Jews in Brooklyn, New York. Khan entered Canada on a foreign study permit last March, the committee confirmed.

He faces charges on the alleged lending of material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, and may be extradited to the United States.

Conservative MP and public safety shadow minister Raquel Dancho said the multiple arrests pointed to obvious flaws in the system. “We have yet to find out how this has happened … and prevent it from happening again,” said Dancho.

Minister Miller confirmed immigration screening processes are now under review by the federal government. “We are confident in our security screening,” he said.

From Thursday's SECU. The Trudeau govt does not require security screenings for international students from Pakistan, a loophole abused by gangsters and terrorists.

The initial security assessment of Khan by federal immigration officials “did not identify any risk indicators,” reads a declassified chronology document submitted to the committee. It was “not referred for comprehensive security screening by Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).”

Both federal agencies help immigration officials screen hundreds of thousands of people entering Canada annually. But Khan’s student visa was not among them. His application was approved last April.

The alleged terrorist was not considered an imminent security threat until recently, even though U.S. law enforcement observed Khan from afar for months.

Last month, “the RCMP and CSIS received information about the subject’s alleged intent to carry out a terrorist attack in the U.S. As a result, a criminal national-security investigation was initiated,” the chronology reads.

NOT IN GOOD HANDS: A terrorist who came here on a student visa (which required no security clearance) was caught after American intelligence foiled a plot to kill Jews in NY.



Liberal Immigration Minister Mark Miller admits he has made no changes to the policy which allowed this… pic.twitter.com/vVdcWyU70J — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 20, 2024

MP Dancho accused the feds of directing public servants to fast track immigration procedures in recent years. “It is reasonable to believe there could be more,” she said.

“What specific steps have you taken in the past few weeks to ensure no more alleged terrorists gain entry to Canada?” MP Dancho asked. “There are a number of elements about this case I cannot discuss publicly,” replied Miller.

Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman noted the Department of Immigration in 2018 waived a requirement that foreign visitors submit police clearance certificates from their home country. “Whether you know that or not, that’s a fact and it’s the case,” said Lantsman.

“I know you are cleaning up a mess,” said Lantsman. “I know you are cleaning up a mess where I think this government has ruined a generational consensus on immigration.”

In 2013 parliament mandated fingerprinting, photographing and biometric background checks on all foreign visitors. Costs of the program by 2020 totalled $213.9 million.