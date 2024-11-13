Trump’s border czar concerned by Canada’s terrorism problem

America’s new border czar is taking no risks amid an “extreme national security vulnerability” along its northern border with Canada.

Tom Homan expects “tough conversations” with the Trudeau government moving forward, a claim reiterated by Marc Miller, Canada’s immigration minister.

A spokesperson for Public Safety Canada told CBC News they have a “shared interest in deepening collaboration on cross-border issues” with the incoming Trump administration.

Canadian law enforcement agencies, meanwhile, “are working day in and day out, with their U.S. counterparts” to maintain the border’s integrity.

“The problem with the northern border is a huge national security issue,” Homan said, making special note of foreigners who sponsor terror.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently warned of tougher border measures with Canada after intercepting over 1,200 terror suspects attempting to cross the northern border since 2020. The agency urged Canada to implement required changes or face prompt consequences.

U.S. CBP observed a 54% spike in “watchlist” members attempting to enter from Canada in recent years, a problem that didn’t exist before 2020.

When non-citizens attempt to enter the country illegally, they are arrested. If sufficient grounds are not established to make an arrest, they will send the person back to Canada regardless.

The U.S. CBP expressed grave concern about the number of watchlist members issued Canadian documents, making it increasingly difficult to properly identify them.

“Because they know, [there's] a lot less, fewer officers here,” Homan said. “It's one of the things I'll tackle when I'm in the White House.”

A reporter asked Minister Miller if the growing stream of terrorists entering the U.S. from Canada was of particular concern to his government.

“We share information with our American partners and we're able to apprehend folks that cross the border,” replied Miller. “We have … taken measures to secure it.”

Homan, a former acting director for Immigration and Customs Enforcement adds that watchlist members use Canada as a gateway into America.

Tom Kmiec, the Conservative Party's critic on immigration, referred to the recent case of Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani national who is accused of plotting to kill Jews in New York.

Khan, who came to Canada in June 2023 on a student visa, also sought refugee status as a purported homosexual, reported the Epoch Times.

The RCMP arrested him on September 4 while on his way to the U.S. from southern Québec. The student was allegedly planning to enter the U.S. with the help of human smugglers, reported CBC News.

Some organized crime groups charge upwards of $6,000 USD per person for trips south of the border.

“On border security and visa integrity, the Liberals just aren't worth the cost,” Kmiec said in a statement to the state broadcaster.