Potentially 500,000 undocumented migrants currently in Canada: report

'The system itself is undermined when we see flows that are coming in and not for the reasons that they were supposed to in the first place,' Immigration Minister Marc Miller told the Toronto Star.

  • By Rebel News
  • July 31, 2024
  • News
The Canadian Press / Spencer Colby
There could be 500,000 undocumented foreigners in the country, according to estimates from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. The estimation does not include legal immigrants or those in the country on student visas or as migrant labourers.

While the Immigration Department admitted there were no firm estimates on the number or composition of the undocumented immigrants, “Estimates suggest the population could be as high as 500,000,” said a briefing note on the issue, as reported by Blacklock's Reporter

Citing a pair of programs deployed regionally during the pandemic, the briefing note suggested the Immigration Department may look to “regularize those without immigration status.”

Immigration Minister Marc Miller previously said Canada had “no choice” but to be an “open country” to foreigners. 

“There is no doubt that we have made a conscious decision to be an open country and a country that needs to grow,” stated Miller during an interview with National Public Radio in March. “The reality is we don’t have much of a choice.”

Speaking to the Toronto Star on July 24, the Liberal immigration minister said Canadians weren't “immune” to “what people have seen in Europe, with [a] large flow of irregular migration and the political systems that have leveraged that or weaponized that, and swept in typically right-wing governments.”

“The system itself is undermined when we see flows that are coming in and not for the reasons that they were supposed to in the first place,” Miller told the Star.

The briefing note defined an undocumented migrant as “an individual who has no authorization to reside or work in Canada,” adding that “a small portion of undocumented migrants are thought to have unlawfully entered or were trafficked or smuggled into Canada.” 

