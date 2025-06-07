EXCLUSIVE: Premier Danielle Smith talks independence, Carney, and pipelines

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith explores a possible independence referendum amid recent changes to citizen initiative rules, which have already prompted two proposed questions.

Smith suggests Canada's referendum history offers leverage in negotiations with the federal government, amid rising support for separatism.

The Premier urges Prime Minister Mark Carney to resolve Alberta's resource development and market access issues, specifically a bitumen pipeline to the B.C. coast. She seeks national backing for Alberta's resource exports, opposing B.C. Premier David Eby's pipeline stance.

Team Canada should support all resource development, including bitumen, and build infrastructure to export products.

While recognizing the Prime Minister's talks, she wants to see the national project list and confirm it focuses on GDP and revenue, not only public works.

Smith sees "decarbonized oil" as better production, not oil phase-out, but distrusts the Prime Minister's team and their intentions for Alberta.

She partially credits Liberal re-election to embracing Conservative energy policies.