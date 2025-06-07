EXCLUSIVE: Premier Danielle Smith talks independence, Carney, and pipelines
Smith urges Carney to resolve Alberta's resource development and market access issues.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith explores a possible independence referendum amid recent changes to citizen initiative rules, which have already prompted two proposed questions.
Smith suggests Canada's referendum history offers leverage in negotiations with the federal government, amid rising support for separatism.
The Premier urges Prime Minister Mark Carney to resolve Alberta's resource development and market access issues, specifically a bitumen pipeline to the B.C. coast. She seeks national backing for Alberta's resource exports, opposing B.C. Premier David Eby's pipeline stance.
Team Canada should support all resource development, including bitumen, and build infrastructure to export products.
While recognizing the Prime Minister's talks, she wants to see the national project list and confirm it focuses on GDP and revenue, not only public works.
Smith sees "decarbonized oil" as better production, not oil phase-out, but distrusts the Prime Minister's team and their intentions for Alberta.
She partially credits Liberal re-election to embracing Conservative energy policies.
Ezra Levant
Rebel Commander
Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant Show. He is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.
COMMENTS
-
Susan Ball commented 2025-06-07 11:45:11 -0400 FlagThis is Agenda 21 the Depopulation Agenda carved on the Georgia Guidestones. Debra Tavares stop the crime.net has been warning us about for approx 10 yrs. They only want approx 500m people left alive worldwide by approx 2025-27.
The poison shots in 2021 didn’t annihilate enough people.