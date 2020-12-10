Premier Jason Kenney caves to pressure, throws Alberta into strict lockdown

Two weeks ago, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced new measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the province. At the time, Kenney declared the restrictions to be “bold and targeted,” with his government planning to re-evaluate those restrictions on December 15.

Now, Alberta has clamped down as hard as any province in the country, with nearly all of the service industry being shuttered, with the exception of takeout and curb-side pickup, hardly enough to keep a business afloat. All social gatherings with anyone outside of your household have been banned.

In this Rebel News DAILY Livestream clip, Rebel's Sheila Gunn Reid shares her unfiltered thoughts on Premier Kenney, not mincing any words in her criticism of Alberta's conservative leader.