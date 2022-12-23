Premier Smith addresses lingering lockdown charges against Albertans

Earlier this week, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith joined The Ezra Levant Show for a special year-end interview. While the full interview is available for our premier subscribers, which you can become by clicking here, a free audio-only version of Ezra and Premier Smith's discussion can be heard in the player above.

In this clip from their conversation, Premier Smith and the Rebel Commander discuss what happens next for Albertans who were charged under previous public health restrictions.

Focusing on the fate of pastors like Artur Pawlowski, churches like Church in the Vine and small business owners like Chris Scott of the Whistle Stop Cafe, Ezra pressed the premier on what steps she's taking to right these wrongs.

So, what steps is Premier Smith taking? Here's a part of what she told Ezra:

Do know that I'm asking the questions, and I'm doing it in a way that I think is consistent with how our system works. In the end, if there is no reasonable likelihood of conviction and it's not in the public interest, the Crown's going to have to be mindful of that.

For more interviews like this with politicians, pundits and newsmakers, become a subscriber to RebelNews+ and watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight.