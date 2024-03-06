President Biden targets Justice Clarence Thomas in interview

The New Yorker released the interview on Monday, in which Biden's remarks about Thomas surfaced during a discussion about the Court's 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson decision that reversed the pivotal 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion ruling.

In his conversation with Evan Osnos, Biden expressed his aspiration to “pass Roe v. Wade as the law of the land” and shared his cautious optimism that the Democrats could secure the required majorities in Congress to achieve this goal.

“A few more elections like we’ve seen taking place in the states” might do it, Biden stated. “You’re seeing the country changing.”

Biden then shifted to express what he described as his own opinions on abortion, stating: “I’ve never been supportive of, you know, ‘It’s my body, I can do what I want with it.’ But I have been supportive of the notion that this is probably the most rational allocation of responsibility that all the major religions have signed on and debated over the last thousand years.”

Osnos questioned Biden on whether he thought, as some have speculated, that the Court might also overturn rulings on “same sex marriage, the decriminalization of homosexuality, and access to contraception.”

Biden responded that he didn't think there was a majority on the Court inclined to reverse decisions on those matters, though he acknowledged that some justices might support such actions.

“I think that a couple on the Court would go considerably further … the guy who likes to spend a lot of time on yachts,” Biden said.

Osnos then asked for clarification on who the guy Biden was referring to, asking, "Thomas?" to which Biden just smirked.