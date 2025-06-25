President of National Coalition of Chiefs fights for Western resource development

NCC President Dale Swampy highlights the importance of securing national energy infrastructure at the 2025 Global Energy Show.

Sydney Fizzard
  June 25, 2025

In this report, Rebel News speaks with Dale Swampy, President of the National Coalition of Chiefs (NCC), at this year's Global Energy Show (GES) hosted by the Calgary Stampede. The NCC served as a Platinum Sponsor of the event and hosted the Canada Oil and Gas portion of the GES exhibit room.

Advocating for oil and gas development, alongside economic prosperity for isolated communities, Swampy highlighted his hopes of "ramping up the Northern Gateway Project again."

"We think that's the biggest opportunity that Canada has," he said. 

Swampy also pushes back on Prime Minister Carney's statements regarding First Nations approval on national energy projects. "We're in a democratic country," he said, suggesting the majority decision by First Nations groups who seek these economic opportunities should not be vetoed by a select few.

Jobs, housing, and national connectivity all matter to Canadians nationally, but especially to heavily isolated communities in the north.

Sydney Fizzard

Video Journalist

After seeing the manipulation and harm caused by the pandemic narrative, Sydney Fizzard started on the path of reporting in mid 2020. With an interest in hearing from everyday Canadians, politicians, business owners, religious figures and community leaders, Syd aims to reveal underlying truths and examine societal movement. Notably, Syd spent 16 consecutive days at the Coutts, Alberta border blockade.

https://twitter.com/SydFizzard

