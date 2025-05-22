President Trump will attend G7 summit in Alberta

President Donald Trump will be attending the G7 summit in Alberta next month, the White House has confirmed. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday that Trump would attend the summit, which runs from June 13 to 15.

Canada will welcome leaders from seven of the world's most advanced economies, which include the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany and Japan, in addition to Canada and the United States.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are also being welcomed as guests, CP24 reports.

A petition has been circling online calling on the federal government to bar President Trump's entry to Canada, a sentiment even echoed by former New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh.

Finance ministers from the G7 are currently wrapping up their own summit in the Rockies ahead of the national leaders' meeting next month.

Trump visited Canada just once during his previous presidency, attending 2018's G7 summit in Quebec.

This year's gathering is set to take place in Kananaskis, Alberta. It marks the first time the province has hosted the G7 since 2002 and comes amid the backdrop of growing separatist sentiment following Canada's federal election.