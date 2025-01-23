Pride propagandists dealt another defeat as Catholic school board rejects flying flag

It just won’t go away…

We speak of the ongoing controversy at the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB) regarding the so-called Pride Progress flag. We speak of that flag that is a design abomination, one that brings to mind vintage Vancouver Canucks jerseys.

For those keeping score at home, the Pride Progress (plus?) flag now features the original six coloured stripes (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and violet.) As well, it features a black, brown, baby blue, pink and white triangle. This is to represent black and brown people, even though we thought the flag was all about sexual orientation and gender identity... but never mind.

As for the baby blue/white/pink colour scheme, this is to represent transgenders — even though they were already covered off by the original flag and original initialism (LGBT). But again, never mind…

But wait, there’s more! The most current version of the Pride Progress flag features a purple circle, which is supposed to represent intersex people (whatever that means). We suspect the next edition of this flag will feature an illustration of a kitchen sink…

Anyway, if the proposed flying of Pride flags at DPCDSB schools rings a bell, that’s likely because this issue was dealt with last June. Which is to say that the Pride flag proposal went down to resounding defeat.

Alas, the rainbow mafia does not take losing lightly. Which was why the rank and file members of the spirit unicorn set, some wearing what appeared to be multicoloured pyjamas, were back again at the school board on Tuesday to make the tired case that schools in this district must fly the so-called Pride Progress flag during the month of June because… well, it’s literally a matter of life and death?! (More on that later.)

As per usual, the members of the LGGBDTTTIQQAAPP-etc. community in attendance behaved poorly, typically yelling out “shame, shame!” whenever contrarian opinions were uttered.

Incidentally, the LGGBDTTTIQQAAPP initialism is the preferred descriptor for this community, at least when it comes to various teachers’ unions. This lovin’ spoonful of Alphagetti stands for: Lesbian, Gay, Gender-queer, Bisexual, Demi-sexual, Transgender, Transsexual, Two-spirit, Intersex, Queer, Questioning, Asexual, Allies, Pansexual and Polyamorous.

As an aside, notice that one letter is conspicuously absent, namely “H” for “heterosexual”? You know, that silly sexual orientation that comprises about 98% of the people on this planet? But we digress...

And get this: the LGGBDTTTIQQAAPP-etc. community originally planned to bring along a heavy hitter to make the case for the Pride flag. That would be former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne.

Wynne is openly Liberal and lesbian and was listed as a delegate. But, at the last minute, Wynne was a no-show for reasons unknown. Maybe there was a whiz-bang drag show she had to attend? Or maybe she knows better than to go into a venue packed with concerned parents?

After all, she is (or was) a friend of former deputy education minister Benjamin Levin. He authored Ontario’s radicalized sex-ed curriculum under Wynne’s watch. But in 2015, Levin was given a three-year prison sentence after being found guilty for possession of child pornography, making child porn, and counselling to commit sexual assault. Nice…

While Wynne was AWOL, the head honchos of the hopelessly woke Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association, Lori Austin and Jessica Jakab, were in attendance.

Jakab’s argument for flying the flag was that it is literally a matter of life and death, saying the mere sight of that flag for those in the LGGBDTTTIQQAAPP-etc. community “might save lives.” (She did not clarify if the loss of life would be due to murder by a bully or self-inflicted suicide. Yet, who knew that a piece of multi-coloured fabric has such supernatural powers? Fascinating.)

The first 10 delegates addressing the board were all pro-Pride Progress flag. While the speakers were diverse, their arguments touched on repetitive themes. For example, not having a Pride Progress flag is a “safety issue.” The Pride flag is not a political symbol nor is it a symbol that endorses certain lifestyles. The flag represents a “fight for equality’ and the exclusion of the flag is tantamount to “bullying” and “systemic discrimination.” And so on…

On the flipside, those arguing against the display of the flag noted that the cross and the Canadian flag is inclusive of everybody attending a Catholic school regardless of race, sexual orientation, and gender identification. Many also argued that the Pride flag is not congruent with Catholic values.

And once again, the nay side carried the day with the majority of trustees voting against flying the Pride Progress flag during “Pride Season”.

Still, don’t expect this issue to go away any time soon. Indeed, after the standing-room only meeting wrapped, Rebel News had an exclusive interview with Matthew Wojciechowski, vice president of Campaign Life Coalition.

Wojciechowski noted that some teachers in the district are flying Pride flags indoors (the motion up for debate only pertained to the outdoor display of these flags.) Indeed, The Catholic Register recently reported that last month, an elementary school in the Dufferin-Peel district displayed a Pride Progress flag affixed to a cross. Catholic parents in attendance described this as both “insulting” and “sacrilegious.”

In any event, Wojciechowski believes the rainbow mafia will continue to push its Pride propaganda agenda in the future. He notes that this community is well-funded and has powerful players such as former Ontario premier Wynne behind it.

As well, the nuclear option for this community is surely filing a complaint with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario. The idea would be to weaponize this kangaroo court to force Catholic school boards to fly Pride flags and financially penalize those boards that refuse to do so.

This is not conjecture: the HRTO carried out this malicious mandate against the Township of Emo last year.

In the final analysis, the irony is both profound and perverse. The LGGBDTTTIQQAAPP-etc. community has long clamoured for tolerance and acceptance. It has achieved these goals. But since doing so, the radicalized ringleaders in this community are now the most intolerant and unaccepting people of all. Shame, indeed.