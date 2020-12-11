Prisoners to get COVID vaccine before public in nine American states

At least nine states are to distribute the COVID-19 vaccination to prisoners ahead of the general public. Those nine states are Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, North Carolina, Montana, Nevada, and New Mexico.

As reported by the Washington Post, approximately 1.4 million people reside in state and federal prisons, with nearly a million more in detention centers and local jails.

In Massachusetts, the vaccination is to be offered to prisoners before the public, as per the state’s three-phase distribution plan revealed on Wednesday. Inmates are to be part of phase one, which also includes healthcare workers, first responders, and those in homeless shelters.

Phase two, to begin in February will include high-risk people, as well as sanitation and public work employees, teachers, and adults over the age of 65.

Phase three will start in April, which will offer the vaccination to the general public.

Charlie Baker, governor of Massachusetts stated, “Our plan for the first round of vaccine shipments maximizes life-saving care for our most vulnerable residents and protects health care workers, first responders, and workers doing COVID-facing work.”

North Carolina’s vaccination plan states that prisoners are to be included in Phase 1B.

Phase 1A includes:

“...healthcare workers and medical first responders who are at high risk of exposure based on work duties or who are vital to the initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution.”

Phase 1B includes:

“...residents in long-term care settings, including nursing homes, adult care homes, family care homes, group homes, and homes serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities; people who have two or more of the chronic conditions identified by ACIP/CDC as increased risk of COVID disease severity; people over 65 years who live in congregate settings (i.e., migrant farm camps, prisons/jails, homeless shelters); and staff of congregate living settings.”

The Kaiser Family Foundation reported the following on the CDC’s guidance on vaccine allocation: