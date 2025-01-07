Pro-Hamas protesters harass and attack female journalist in Montreal

Since October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a terror attack on Israel that resulted in approximately 1,200 deaths and more than 250 people being taken hostage, Montreal has become a hub for large-scale anti-Israel protests.

Some leaders of these protests, affiliated with a group called Montreal4Palestine, openly glorify figures associated with terrorist organizations, such as Yahya Sinwar (Hamas) and Hassan Nasrallah (Hezbollah).

Antisemitic slogans have been chanted during these protests, and antisemitic crimes have surged in Montreal. In the year following October 7, 2023, the Montreal Police reported 212 antisemitic crimes in the city. However, political leaders seem to be treating the issue with insufficient urgency.

Natasha Graham, while covering these events, has faced direct harassment from organizers and activists linked to Montreal4Palestine. On October 7, 2024, marking one year since the Hamas attack on Israel, activists gathered at Place des Arts to commemorate the anniversary. Despite her videographer being unavailable that day, Graham went alone to document the event.

According to Graham, the Montreal Police suggested she stay visible by standing on a staircase in case of an incident. While she was filming, Mahmoud Khalil, one of the Montreal4Palestine organizers, began harassing her and obstructing her camera.

Graham recounted being surrounded by activists and having to call 911 for assistance to safely leave the area. She has since stated that she no longer feels safe walking in downtown Montreal when these protests occur. Despite this, she remains determined, asserting her right to be in her city and to document these events.

This account has been the target of a smear campaign orchestrated by pro-Hamas, anti-Israel organizations such as Montreal4Palestine. It appears they are using AI to generate fake accounts to mass-report profiles that expose their antisemitic behavior.



— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 6, 2025

Following this incident, Natasha Graham and other accounts on X, such as Leviathan, have become targets of coordinated smear campaigns. Activists are reportedly using AI-generated fake accounts to mass-report their profiles, attempting to get them banned for exposing antisemitic behavior.

