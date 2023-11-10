Pro-Israel students face antisemitic harassment at Concordia University

Within the anti-Israel crowd, social media users claim to have identified Yanise Arab, a teacher from the University of Montreal, yelling offensive remarks at a Jewish student.

The surge of antisemitism in Montreal is a disturbing trend that appears to extend beyond city limits, reverberating across Canada.

On November 8, Jewish students faced aggression from anti-Israel students and even a professor while honouring the 240+ hostages taken by Hamas after the horrific October 7 massacre that saw over 1400 Israelis killed.

Videos circulating on social media depict the heightened intolerance and violence during a demonstration at Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, which included the tearing down of the Israeli flag, physical altercations. and verbal slurs being yelled at Jewish students.

He allegedly yelled to the crowd of Jewish students and their allies, “go back to Poland, sharmouta (whore in Arabic).”

The university has been contacted for a statement on the matter, and inquiries have been made regarding a potential investigation into the employee's conduct.

During the incident at Concordia University, a 22-year-old student was arrested by the SPVM (Montreal Police) for assaulting a security guard.

Online videos show anti-Israel students aggressively grabbing Israeli flags and the property of the pro-Israel students. Yet, a lingering question remains: will those involved in these antisemitic acts face similar charges, echoing previous cases where teenagers faced criminal charges for pulling down an LGBTQ flag in their schools?

We have sought perspectives from both anti-Israel and pro-Israel students to provide a comprehensive understanding of the incidents. The situation escalated so abruptly that multiple police officers were deployed to restore peace.

