Pro-Israel students face antisemitic harassment at Concordia University

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The surge of antisemitism in Montreal is a disturbing trend that appears to extend beyond city limits, reverberating across Canada.

WATCH:



I spoke to a university student from the pro-Palestinian crowd at Concordia, Montreal where video shows Jewish students protested for supporting Israel.



She witnessed the woman who called one a k*ke. https://t.co/tGb0elXBA2 pic.twitter.com/PZSfjJzh7p — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 9, 2023

On November 8, Jewish students faced aggression from anti-Israel students and even a professor while honouring the 240+ hostages taken by Hamas after the horrific October 7 massacre that saw over 1400 Israelis killed.

🚨 WATCH the new angle video of Concordia University.



In the footage, a pro-Palestinian activist can be seen ripping off the Israeli flag.

pic.twitter.com/Z99WU3lMcZ — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 9, 2023

Videos circulating on social media depict the heightened intolerance and violence during a demonstration at Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, which included the tearing down of the Israeli flag, physical altercations. and verbal slurs being yelled at Jewish students.

This incident occurred today at Concordia University in Montreal.



Pro-Palestinian individuals violently attacked a Jewish table created to honor the 230+ hostages taken by Hamas terrorists.



Police intervened.pic.twitter.com/pNeBjrzwwZ — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 8, 2023

Within the anti-Israel crowd, social media users claim to have identified Yanise Arab, a teacher from the University of Montreal, yelling offensive remarks at a Jewish student.

Montreal - November 8 - University of Montreal (UdeM) Professor Yanise Arab yells at a Jewish student in Concordia to “go back to Poland, sharmouta (wh*re)”. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/zYys9AtESf — Documenting Antisemitism (@AntisemitismCA) November 9, 2023

He allegedly yelled to the crowd of Jewish students and their allies, “go back to Poland, sharmouta (whore in Arabic).”

The university has been contacted for a statement on the matter, and inquiries have been made regarding a potential investigation into the employee's conduct.

This incident occurred today at Concordia University in Montreal.



Pro-Palestinian individuals violently attacked a Jewish table created to honor the 230+ hostages taken by Hamas terrorists.



Police intervened.pic.twitter.com/pNeBjrzwwZ — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 8, 2023

During the incident at Concordia University, a 22-year-old student was arrested by the SPVM (Montreal Police) for assaulting a security guard.

Online videos show anti-Israel students aggressively grabbing Israeli flags and the property of the pro-Israel students. Yet, a lingering question remains: will those involved in these antisemitic acts face similar charges, echoing previous cases where teenagers faced criminal charges for pulling down an LGBTQ flag in their schools?

SVP PARTAGEZ!!!!!!!!



La vérité sur ce qui s’est passé aujourd’hui a l’Université Concordia

Ce que CTV ne diffusera pas. La vente des Kufyias était planifiée par Solidarité pour les droits humains palestiniens de Concordia (SPHR) depuis plus d'une semaine maintenant. (1) pic.twitter.com/A9lXRyg2gt — elsa0 (@elsa9981) November 9, 2023

We have sought perspectives from both anti-Israel and pro-Israel students to provide a comprehensive understanding of the incidents. The situation escalated so abruptly that multiple police officers were deployed to restore peace.