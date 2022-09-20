Projection, much? Gerald Butts calls #TrudeauMustGo trend a 'paid campaign'
'How do you pay for half a million Canadians to tweet or retweet something?' questioned Ezra.
This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on September 19, 2022.
On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra read through a few of the hundreds of thousands of “#TrudeauMustGo” tweets. “It’s reclaiming their identity,” he said, “they were made to feel afraid, marginalized…”
He played a clip of Justin Trudeau discriminating against Canadians who chose not to take the COVID vaccine, which helped to inspire the “#TrudeauMustGo” trend:
“They are extremists who don’t believe in science, they’re often racists, often misogynists, and we have to make a choice in terms of leaders, in terms of the country, do we tolerate these people?”
Gerald Butts, one of Trudeau’s closest friends and advisors, tweeted this out:
The real question is who is paying for this campaign? #AccordingToTrudeau #AccordingToBiden https://t.co/jT0OK81nUR— Gerald Butts (@gmbutts) September 16, 2022
“Umm, who’s paying for this campaign?” said Ezra, “How do you pay for half a million Canadians to tweet or retweet something? Can I get paid for tweeting?... These are real people.”
Butts could be projecting, he suggested, “Does Gerald Butts buy fake tweets for the Liberal party? He seems to know a lot about doing that, doesn’t he?”
