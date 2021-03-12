Protesters REACT to haters of rallying while Dan Andrews is in hospital
- By Avi Yemini
- |
- March 12, 2021
This week numerous commentators, including conservatives, CONDEMNED protesters who dared rally outside Premier Daniel Andrews office while he's recovering from a fall in hospital.
But unlike their critics, commenting from the comfort of their studios, I decided to head down and put it to the protesters directly.
If you prefer and think others should hear FROM the protesters instead of ABOUT them; make sure to like, comment and share this report far and wide because the rest of the media is going to give Dan Andrews a free pass until "he's all better" (aka when it suits him).
