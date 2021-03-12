Protesters REACT to haters of rallying while Dan Andrews is in hospital

REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland. SHOP NOW

This week numerous commentators, including conservatives, CONDEMNED protesters who dared rally outside Premier Daniel Andrews office while he's recovering from a fall in hospital.

But unlike their critics, commenting from the comfort of their studios, I decided to head down and put it to the protesters directly.

If you prefer and think others should hear FROM the protesters instead of ABOUT them; make sure to like, comment and share this report far and wide because the rest of the media is going to give Dan Andrews a free pass until "he's all better" (aka when it suits him).