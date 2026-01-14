Quebec premier announces resignation ahead of 2026 provincial election

Quebec Premier François Legault announced he is stepping down from his position, leaving the party he created, the Coalition Avenir Québec, without a leader as the province prepares for an election this October.

Legault's resignation comes as polls show the CAQ trailing well behind the Parti Québécois and the Quebec Liberals and after several prominent ministers resigned in 2025.

The premier addressed the media Wednesday, saying he will remain leader and premier until the party chooses his successor. Legault, who has served as premier for seven years, said it had become clear those in Quebec wanted someone else in charge.

The governing CAQ aren't the only party searching for a new leader ahead of the election, which must be held on or before Oct. 5.

Pablo Rodriguez, who led the Quebec Liberals after leaving Justin Trudeau's federal government, stepped down from his position after he was embroiled in a vote-buying scandal surrounding the party's leadership nomination process.

An election win by the Parti Québécois could see Canada's second largest province once again explore an independence referendum, as Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has vowed to put the issue to voters yet again following referendum votes in 1980 and 1995.

Separatist sentiments continue to bubble in Western Canada too, with a significant percentage of Albertans saying they'd favour independence from Ottawa's overreach into provincial affairs.

In 2024, Legault said a third Quebec referendum would be “irresponsible.” Instead, the premier pointed to mass immigration as the primary issue facing the province.

“The national emergency is to halve the number of temporary immigrants,” he said at the time.