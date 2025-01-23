Quebec separatists side with Alberta on tariff war

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet warns that disrupting the flow of energy from Quebec and Canada to the U.S. would put the country in a very weak position to negotiate future contracts.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   January 23, 2025   |   News   |   1 Comment

An unexpected, likely temporary, alliance has formed between Alberta and Québec separatists in response to the handling of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet does not follow Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “Team Canada” approach, suggesting not everything should be on the table when negotiating with the Trump administration.

“If you disrupt the habit of Americans sourcing energy from Quebec and Canada, once they have found other sources of supply, you will be in a very disadvantageous position to negotiate new contracts. In the long term, it’s a bit of a scorched-earth policy,” he said.

“We're in a difficult position because we don't have a government federally with a long enough mandate to be able to sustain the negotiations,” Premier Danielle Smith told reporters on Tuesday. “We're going to see a change in Prime Minister.”

Trudeau, who prorogued Parliament on January 6, will exit the role on March 9, when his successor is selected. The new leader would then resume Parliament after a Throne Speech on March 24.

The matter of prorogation will be heard before the Federal Courts on February 13 and 14 to ascertain its legality. Should the matter not be resolved, and should no opposition party side with the Liberals in a likely March 26 confidence vote, a snap election will be called. 

“There’s 47 days to go, and I hope he [Trudeau] doesn’t continue torching the relationship in the meantime,” said Smith, who contends the premiers will be a “consistent voice over the next number of months” amid the federal upheaval.

Blanchet told the Canadian Press that Ottawa is ‘playing with fire’ by targeting its own oil and electricity exports in retaliation to 25% tariffs slated for Canadian goods. “That’s not how you create the conditions for proper negotiations.”

Regardless of the Liberal leadership vote, Alberta’s Premier says Canadians need an election now so Ottawa can have the “mandate to negotiate” with U.S. President Donald Trump.

“I worry because of politics that certain political leaders are going to try to turn this relationship with Trump into some kind of election issue and damage the relationship.”

Smith blames Trudeau for the budding U.S. tensions, noting “you have to refrain from expressing a preference for who you would like in the White House.”

Trudeau earlier claimed ‘regressive forces’ defeated another woman vying to become president of the United States. “There’s a failure of leadership,” Smith said.

“American negotiators won’t negotiate by pounding their fists on the table,” Blanchet added. “They will eventually negotiate rationally. Reason will prevail.”

Alex Dhaliwal

Calgary Based Journalist

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-01-23 19:37:13 -0500 Flag
    We just need 8 more premieres to see the proverbial writing on the wall and know what it means for Canada. Trudeau and Ford are so idiotic that they think fighting America is a good thing. It’s only by their kindness that we exist at all. The U.S. military could just march in and take over if they wish. We need to be their partner in fighting the woke and lunatic leftist countries, not picking a fight with them. What utter lunacy poking the bald eagle is!