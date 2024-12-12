Trudeau is an ’insufferable tool,’ says Elon Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk took to social media to call Trudeau an “insufferable tool” for sulking over Kamala Harris’s election defeat.

During a speaking engagement Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed regressive forces defeated yet another woman vying to become president of the United States.

“It shouldn’t be that way. It wasn’t supposed to be that way,” Trudeau said at an event hosted by the Equal Voice Foundation, a gender parity group.

Trudeau scolds Americans for electing Donald Trump rather than "its first woman president.



"I want you to know that I am and always will be a proud feminist," the PM adds. pic.twitter.com/Ehhb6j3C0C — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 11, 2024

In a Wednesday post on X, its CEO Musk claimed Trudeau would not be in power “for much longer,” adding the embattled politician is an “insufferable tool.”

“We were supposed to be on a steady, if difficult sometimes, march towards progress,” said the prime minister, a self-proclaimed feminist. “Everywhere, women’s rights and women’s progress are under attack. Overtly, and subtly.”

Meanwhile, Trudeau’s cabinet has called on the provinces and opposition parties to present a united “Team Canada” front to the incoming Trump administration.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, chair of the Council of the Federation, said the remarks were “not helpful at all,” citing a 25% tariff threat by President-elect Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump was elected democratically,” Ford said. “If you like him or you don’t like him, that’s not our issue," adding that he’s sure Trudeau “got the message loud and clear.”

Premier Ford says PM Trudeau's comments about being a feminist and condemning US President-elect Trump for attacking women's rights weren't "helpful" and that premiers brought the issue up with the PM during a meeting.



Ford says Trudeau "got the message loud and clear." pic.twitter.com/vNzRrYy1gl — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 11, 2024

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was quick to defend Trudeau at a separate press conference, claiming her colleague has always been an ally of women in politics.

However, a former Liberal MP accused the party leader of using her as his token person of colour. Celina Caesar-Chavannes says Trudeau’s “sunny ways” persona is just a façade. “I knew that this person actually could make or break the rest of my life,” she added.

Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland responds to a Trump social media post referring to PM Trudeau as "Governor" of the "Great State of Canada." pic.twitter.com/fHBXYlZ0Y9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 10, 2024

Earlier this week, Trump taunted Trudeau on social media, referring to the prime minister as the governor of the “Great State of Canada.”

The post follows a joke Trump cracked at a November 29 dinner with Trudeau at his Mar-a-Lago estate, where he teased Canada becoming the 51st state following ruinous tariffs.

Adding insult to injury, Trump posted an AI-generated image on Truth Social, of himself standing atop a mountain with a Canadian flag flying, with the caption “Oh Canada.”