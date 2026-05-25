Quebecers confront anti-Israel activists outside Israeli consulate

This year, a group of Quebecers organized a counter-demonstration to support the frustrated residents of their neighbourhood and reaffirm the importance of Quebec culture, which seems to be fading more as a more collectivist and anti-Western ideology settles in.

The group of Quebecers positioned themselves in front of the Israeli consulate before the Palestinian Youth Movement arrived on site. Police officers erected a security perimeter to separate the two groups. Several anti-regime Iranians joined the counter-demonstration. Flags of Quebec, Israel, the Lion and Sun, and Canada were visible.

Our videographer, Guillaume Roy, was on site to report on the event.

Every year, anti-Israel activists commemorate Nakba Day, "nakba" meaning "catastrophe” in Arabic.

In 1947, the United Nations proposed a partition plan that proposed ending the British Mandate in Palestine and dividing the territory into a Jewish state and an Arab state. Arab leaders refused this plan, and war broke out. Israel defended its territory and quickly destroyed strategic targets that threatened its integrity.

So, was it really a catastrophe or a defeat?

Every year, anti-Israel activists commemorate this date and take the opportunity to target and accuse their sworn enemy with demonstrations.

Over the years, these gatherings have led to a convergence of different groups supporting this movement, which has become an anti-colonialist symbol. Unions and political parties join them, such as the CSN and La France insoumise.

This gathering was planned this year to take place in front of the Israeli consulate in Montreal, a place where residents have been complaining for months about the inconvenience these gatherings cause in their neighbourhood, including a climate of intimidation, deafening noise, and blockages. Hence, the counter-demonstrators.