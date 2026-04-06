Radical leftists dominate federal byelection debate in Toronto

In advance of the upcoming federal byelection in the Toronto riding of Scarborough Southwest, the Daily Bread Food Bank teamed up with Bluffs Food Bank to host a candidates’ debate last Thursday at Birchcliff Bluffs United Church.

It was stated: “The election comes at a critical juncture, as Canadians grapple with soaring living costs, unaffordable housing, inadequate income supports and precarious work.”

That’s an understatement! According to the debate moderator, more than 10% of Torontonians are dependent on food banks today.

Take a bow, Liberal Party of Canada…

The federal byelection comes after Scarborough Southwest MP Bill Blair, announced his resignation from the position on Feb. 2 after being appointed as Canada’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Fun fact: Blair never lived in the riding, parts of which are crime-infested. Yes, Bill Blair used to be Toronto Police Chief. And presumably he’s still permitted to carry a handgun. But Blair decided better safe than sorry and resided in posh Forest Hill instead.

The riding’s current MPP, Doly Begum gave up her seat at Queen’s Park and her position as Deputy Leader of the Ontario NDP Party to run as the Liberal candidate in Scarborough Southwest. That would be the FIFTH floor-crosser in as many months for those keeping score at home.

Other candidates in the byelection, slated for April 13 were Diana Filipova of the Conservative Party; April Francisco, Independent; Peter Koubakis, People’s Party of Canada; Pooja Malhotra for the Green Party; Lyall Sanders for the Centrist Party; Fatima Shaban for the New Democratic Party; and David Vedova of the Christian Heritage Party.

Of note, the Conservative candidate as well as the PPC and Independent candidates were AWOL. No explanation was given as to why.

And the absence of the Conservative candidate meant that only the left-leaning voices were heard given that to be a full participant in the debate the party had to have representation in the House of Commons. The candidates with the Christian Heritage and Centrist Parties were only allowed to make opening and closing statements.

As debates go, it was a very civil affair. But upon conclusion, there were bozo eruptions galore.

One man screamed at Begum for betraying the NDP party, particularly regarding Israel. She made a hasty retreat to her vehicle (and no, it was not an EV nor plug-in hybrid, but rather a souped-up Acura. But never mind.)

Then people in this seemingly woke neighbourhood turned their wrath on Rebel News, calling me the C-word and the S-word! Nice.

We brought our big, beautiful billboard truck with us on the behalf of third party advertiser ForCanada. The messaging triggered a few residents, who said the right-of-centre messaging was “disturbing the neighbourhood.” Of note: we were only broadcasting visual messages, not audio.

Nevertheless, one furious resident vented his rage by incessantly honking the horn of his Ford F-150 pickup truck… thereby actually disturbing the neighbourhood! And proving yet again that Liberalism in 2026 is truly a form of undiagnosed mental illness…

Click here to read Ezra's byelection battle plan and support ForCanada!