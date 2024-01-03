RAID: Montreal's Police War Against Citizen Journalism | PART 1

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

After years in production, Rebel News proudly released RAID: Montreal's Police War Against Citizen Journalism for RebelNews+ subscribers on December 26, 2023.

In this feature documentary, we recount an incident where 50 armed Montreal police officers attempted to raid our temporary headquarters, a large house boat docked in the historic Old Port of Montreal, while our team was in the city covering Quebec's tyrannical abuses of citizens during the height of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Viewers can experience what it was like during one of the darkest moments for civil liberties in Canadian history, and watch firsthand the ordeal Ezra Levant, David Menzies along with other current and former Rebel News team members were put through during a 10-hour standoff with Montreal police.

In 2021, Rebel News sued the City of Montreal for what the police did to our team, something that seemed like retaliation for Rebel News' coverage of overzealous policing of anti-lockdown demonstrations and pandemic curfew enforcement, particularly against the city's Jewish residents in the Outremont neighbourhood.

Rebel News reporters were repeatedly fined and detained while covering these events, which culminated in a standoff in the Old Port of Montreal. And so, after winning a legal victory, we can now share this important civil liberties story with our audience.

If you're not subscribed to RebelNews+, part one is now freely available on all platforms. Share this documentary with your friends and family who might have forgotten how far our country had fallen during pandemic madness.

A subscription to RebelNews+ costs just $8 a month, and is one of the best ways to help support Rebel News. In addition to all of our documentaries, you'll also get access to The Ezra Levant Show, which airs Monday–Friday, and The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid, which airs every Wednesday, along with other special perks and discounts.

This lawsuit has cost us over $100,000 but it was something we had to do — to protect our team, to protect freedom of the press and to fight for civil liberties. We went through a lot to bring our audience the other side of the story, something the corporate and state media would not do. You can help us recover those costs on this page.

Stay informed with updates at Raid.movie.